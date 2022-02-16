Etihad Airways signs letter of intent for seven Airbus A350 freighter jets

Etihad Airways signed a letter of intent for seven Airbus A350 freighter jets as the air cargo market continues to boom.

The airline, which has a fleet of five A350-1000 passenger aircraft, made the announcement at the Singapore Airshow, European plane maker Airbus said on Wednesday.

"As our cargo operations continue to overperform and we work towards a more sustainable future built upon the world’s youngest and most fuel-efficient fleet, the addition of the A350F will play a key role in driving our long-term cargo strategy and achieving our 2035 target to reduce CO2 emissions by 50 per cent," said Tony Douglas, chief executive of Etihad Aviation Group.

The announcement comes after Mr Douglas told The National during the Dubai Airshow in November 2021 that it is considering two new freighter models – the Airbus A350 and Boeing's 777X – as replacements for the dedicated 777 freighters s it currently operates.

Boeing and Airbus are capitalising on a jump in demand for dedicated and converted freighter aircraft after the Covid-19 pandemic grounded large wide-body passenger aircraft used for carrying cargo.

An survey conducted between December 2021 and January 2022 of airline chief financial officers and cargo business bosses by the International Air Transport Association shows an improvement in profitability, demand, cargo and employment in the global aviation industry, which was battered by the coronavirus-induced slowdown.

Air cargo has been a rare bright spot for the aviation industry since the onset of Covid-19 two years ago, with rates increasing due to a surge in e-commerce sales and as pandemic-related supply chain bottlenecks drive up demand for air freight services.

