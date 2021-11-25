ADQ partners with Turkish investment entities to boost priority sectors

The holding company signed agreements with the Turkey Wealth Fund, Turkey Investment Office and CCN Holding

Deena Kamel
Nov 25, 2021

Abu Dhabi’s holding company ADQ signed agreements with various Turkish investment entities to boost development of priority sectors in the UAE and Turkey ranging from technology to healthcare.

ADQ signed the partnerships with the Turkey Wealth Fund, Turkey Investment Office and CCN Holding, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said in a statement on Thursday.

The agreements were signed during the visit of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to Turkey this week.

Updated: November 25th 2021, 7:20 AM
