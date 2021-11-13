Kuwait's Agility reports sharp rise in Q3 profit

Kuwait-based Agility, one of the largest logistics firms in the Middle East and North Africa, reported a sharp surge in first-quarter net profit after an exceptional gain from the sale of its logistics unit to Danish company DSV Panalpina, it said.

Net profit for the three months ending September 30 reached 926.9 million Kuwaiti dinars ($3.07m), up from 15.3 Kuwait dinars in the same quarter in 2020, Agility said in a statement on Saturday. Adjusted for revaluation impact of investments measured at fair value through profit and loss, net profit from continuing operations increased 17.1 per cent year-on-year to 12.7m Kuwaiti dinars.

Third-quarter net revenue rose 30.2 per cent from a year ago to 65.8m Kuwaiti dinars.

“We still own and operate the businesses that have historically generated 80 per cent of Agility profits. Our stake in DSV has already appreciated 15 per cent since the sale was announced in April and we expect a return of an estimated $200m a year in cash through dividends and participation in DSV’s share buy-back programme," Tarek Sultan, Agility vice chairman and chief executive, said.

"Looking to the future, we are investing in high-growth markets, industries and technologies.”

More to follow...