Air Arabia's third quarter profit surges five-fold to Dh209m

Middle East budget airline Air Arabia recorded a five-hold surge in third quarter profit as passenger traffic more than doubled across its five bases amid a gradual recovery in air travel from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit for the three-month period to the end of September soared 575 per cent to Dh209 million ($57m) from the same period a year ago, which was impacted by pandemic-triggered travel restrictions, Air Arabia said in a statement on Wednesday. Revenue for the quarter more than doubled to Dh804 billion, compared to Dh294m in the corresponding period last year.

The airline carried 1.9 million passengers in the third quarter, more than doubling from the same period in 2021.

"This performance is supported by the gradual resumption of operations witnessed this year, especially in the third quarter, as well as the cost control measures adopted by the management team since the start of the pandemic," Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia, said.

