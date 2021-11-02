Emirates and Portugal's Tap Air expand codeshare partnership

Emirates and Portugal's Tap Air are expanding their codeshare partnership with the addition of 23 more destinations from November 2 onwards, bringing the total number of connections to more than 90 points.

Tap Air will place its code on Emirates flights to four additional Asian destinations – Hanoi and three Japanese cities – Narita, Osaka and Haneda, subject to government approval, the Dubai airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

Emirates will place its code on Tap Air's flights to 19 additional destinations through Lisbon. These include Belem, Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Maceio, Natal, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, Praia, Sal Island, Sao Vicente, Conakry, Ponta Delgada, Porto Santo, Terceira and Dakar.

"By leveraging our mutual networks through codeshare flights, we enable our customers to travel to more places on a single ticket with a one baggage policy and fare conditions.," Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer of Emirates, said.

The agreement will also allow Tap Air passengers to get greater access to more destinations in the Middle East and Asia.

“Tap is eager to be able to take Emirates customers to more cities in Portugal and to our destinations in the Americas and North Africa ... and so that they can also benefit from our Portugal Stopover programme," Silvia Mosquera, chief commercial and revenue officer of Tap, said.

In March, Emirates and Tap signed an agreement to expand the codeshare partnership currently in place between both airlines.

Emirates and Tap Air are now also exploring ways to further co-operate on their respective frequent flyer programmes, including reciprocal earning and redemption opportunities and other benefits such as lounge access, the Dubai-based airline said. The airlines will be announcing the details in due course.

Emirates currently has codeshare cooperation agreements with 21 airlines and two rail companies around the world.