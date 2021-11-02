FedEx Express to set up new regional hub in Dubai South

FedEx Express, the world’s largest express transportation company, will set up its new regional hub in Dubai as it seeks to expand its footprint in the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa.

The FedEx subsidiary signed an agreement with Dubai South, a master development that is home to Al Maktoum International Airport, to build its new hub in the Logistics District, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"With increasing trade needs within the region and globally, the ideal location of the hub and our advanced technology solutions will allow us to grow and strengthen our presence in the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) region and beyond,” Jack Muhs, regional president of FedEx Express MEISA region, said.

