Emirates to restore more A380 routes as travel demand continues to recover

Airline will serve Istanbul with the double-decker aircraft for the first time

An Airbus SE A380-800 aircraft, operated by Emirates, taxis past the terminal at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, March 23, 2020. Dubai-based Emirates, the largest long-haul airline, and neighbor Etihad of Abu Dhabi will stop flying passengers for two weeks from Wednesday because of local restrictions. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

An Airbus SE A380-800 aircraft, operated by Emirates, taxis past the terminal at Dubai International Airport, UAE. The airline is resuming service to more destinations using the super-jumbo jet as air travel demand recovers from the pandemic. Bloomberg

Deena Kamel
Sep 27, 2021

Dubai airline Emirates said it will restore its flagship Airbus A380 on more routes and operate the super-jumbo on a new destination starting from October as air travel demand continues to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world's biggest long-haul carrier will increase the number of cities it serves with an A380 to 27 by the end of November, up 65 per cent from 16 destinations currently, Emirates said in a statement on Monday.

Over the next six weeks Emirates will resume A380 services to "popular" leisure and business destinations including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Johannesburg, Madrid, Milan, Riyadh (subject to government approvals), Sao Paulo and Zurich, it said.

It will also use the A380 to serve Istanbul for the first time starting October 1, making it the first-ever A380 operation in Turkey, Emirates said.

More to follow...

Updated: September 27th 2021, 7:13 AM
BusinessAviation
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Adnoc Drilling raises over $1.1bn in oversubscribed IPO
Adnoc Drilling raises over $1.1bn in oversubscribed IPO
An image that illustrates this article Shuaa to deliver $2.76bn worth of London properties soon
Shuaa to deliver $2.76bn worth of London properties soon
An image that illustrates this article Emirates to restore more A380 routes as travel demand continues to recover
Emirates to restore more A380 routes as travel demand continues to recover
An image that illustrates this article Cryptocurrency-linked stocks slide in Hong Kong trading but Bitcoin steadies
Cryptocurrency-linked stocks slide in Hong Kong trading but Bitcoin steadies