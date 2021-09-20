Emirates ramps up flights between Dubai and the US

As demand for travel slowly returns, Emirates is ramping up passenger flights to the United States.

The Dubai airline is boosting services between the emirate and several cities in the US from October, and will operate 78 weekly flights between the destinations from next month.

One additional flight per week is being added from Dubai to Boston, Dallas, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC.

This will mean that Emirates is operating to 12 destinations in the US. The airline has already restored pre-pandemic operations to Chicago, Los Angeles and on the routes connecting Athens-Newark and Milan-New York.

The ramp-up of flights to the US from October means that Emirates will be operating at 80 per cent of its network, as it was before Covid-19. There are plans for further additions, with Emirates stating it will be back to more than 90 per cent of its US pre-pandemic capacity by December.

World's largest passenger jet: 35 US flights per week

Emirates A380 superjumbo will fly 35 times a week to destinations in the United States from November. Photo: Emirates

As part of the ramp-up, Emirates is deploying the world's largest passenger jet to more US destinations.

The A380 aircraft will be flying 24 times a week in October. With the capacity to carry more than 600 passengers, these superjumbo flights will operate to New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Featuring the Emirates onboard lounge and shower spas, the newest of the airline's superjumbos are also fitted with Emirates premium economy cabins.

From November, Emirates will also upgrade its flights between Milan and New York to A380 jets, on which the double-decker aircraft will fly into the Big Apple three times a day.

In addition to at least daily A380 flights to Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC, Emirates's superjumbo will also return to daily flights to San Francisco in December.

Emirates adds flights to Brazil, Mexico, the Maldives and more

Emirates is adding more flights from Dubai to the Maldives from mid-October, which coincides with the UAE half-term break. Photo: Baros Maldives

Last week, Emirates announced it would operate its superjumbo to Istanbul for the first time in October. The airline also confirmed plans to operate the double-decker jet to 19 destinations across the world this autumn, with more superjumbo services added in November.

Emirates has also been scaling up its flights to destinations across other regions. From October, it will operate daily flights to Brazil's Sao Paulo, and increase the number of flights operating to Mexico City via Barcelona to five times per week.

Additional Emirates flights to Cairo and South Africa have also recently been announced, and to the popular holiday destination of the Maldives. Emirates plans to add more flights from mid-October, coinciding with the UAE half-term holidays.