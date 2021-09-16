Emirates to fly A380 superjumbo to 19 cities this autumn

Travellers planning to head off on holiday this autumn will be able to fly from Dubai on the world's largest passenger jet to more than 19 cities around the world.

Emirates is operating its double-decker jumbo to several destinations throughout September and October.

Istanbul is the latest destination to be added to the Emirates A380 network. On October 1, the airline will operate the first superjumbo flight to Turkey's largest city.

This will be the start of daily flights to Istanbul. Services will depart Dubai at 10.45am and arrive in Turkey at 2.25pm. Return flights will leave Istanbul at 4.25pm, arriving back at DXB just before 10pm.

Emirates is flying its superjumbo to 19 cities in September and October, with more destinations to be added from November. Photo: Emirates

“We are excited to finally bring our flagship to Istanbul to join many other top cities we currently serve with the A380. Since Emirates started operating to Turkey 34 years ago, we have carried six million customers on more than 23,000 flights. Bringing the A380 service to Turkey is a major milestone for Emirates,” said Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer at Emirates.

All the cities that Emirates' superjumbo flies to

Amman

Cairo

Dusseldorf

Frankfurt

Guangzhou

Istanbul

Jeddah

Johannesburg

London (Heathrow)

Los Angeles

Manchester

Mauritius

Moscow

Munich

New York (JFK)

Paris

Toronto

Vienna

Washington, DC

As the world’s largest operator of A380s, Emirates has 118 of the jets in its fleet. With Covid-19 restrictions easing and travel demand increasing, the airline is ramping up operations via its biggest passenger carrier.

The double-decker jets are popular with travellers and have a shower spa and lounge on the upper deck for First and Business customers. Emirates' newest A380s are also fitted out with the airline's highly anticipated Premium Economy cabins, which have larger entertainment screens, leather seats and adjustable footrests.

Ahead of winter, Emirates plans to ramp up its A380 network with several cities set to be added to the schedule in November, a spokesperson for the airline told The National.

Emirates hiring 3,000 cabin crew as travel returns

This ramp-up of operations coincides with the airline's newly launched recruitment drive.

Emirates is seeking to hire 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub over the next six months.

Emirates airline restarts flights between Dubai and the Philippines

Anyone inspired to work in aviation by the airline's recent viral campaign featuring an "employee" on top of Burj Khalifa can now find out more about the positions on Emirates' website.

As travel returns, the airline has been recalling pilots, cabin crew and other operational members of staff who were furloughed when the pandemic forced the airline to drastically reduce its operations last year.

Emirates is now flying to more than 120 cities, representing 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network.

BRAZIL SQUAD Alisson (Liverpool), Daniel Fuzato (Roma), Ederson (Man City); Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Emerson (Real Betis), Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG); Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich); David Neres (Ajax), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Richarlison (Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Willian (Chelsea).

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

