Dubai’s external trade climbs 31% to $197bn in the first half of 2021

Trade and logistics are expected to account for two thirds of Dubai's economy by 2015.

Dubai’s non-oil external trade increased 31 per cent in the first half of 2021 to reach Dh722.3 billion ($197bn) from the same period last year, reinforcing the emirate's status as one of the world’s fastest growing business hubs.

Exports rose 45 per cent year-on-year in the first half of the year to Dh109.8bn from Dh75.8bn in 2020, supporting the goal of the 10 x 10 programme (one of the nation’s ‘Projects of the 50’ initiatives) to increase the UAE’s exports to 10 global markets by 10 per cent annually, Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Sunday.

"This marked growth in trade demonstrates the success of Dubai’s strategic plan to consolidate its position as a global logistics and trade hub that connects the world’s diverse markets," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, said.

"Dubai’s existing sea and air network will be expanded to cover 200 new cities around the world. We are confident that we will continue to build on our growth momentum to achieve our ambitious sustainable development projects and plans.”

Dubai's imports grew 29.3 per cent in the first six months of 2021 to Dh414bn, from the same period in 2020, while re-exports grew 28.3 per cent year-on-year to Dh198.6 during the period, the statement said.