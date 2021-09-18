Dubai records 54% increase in new licence issuance in August

The Dubai Frame with the Burj Khalifa in the distance. The emirate issued 5,885 new business licences in August, a 54 per cent increase over the same period last year. Christopher Pike / Bloomberg

Dubai recorded a 54 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of new business licences issued in August, reflecting the ease of doing business in the emirate, measures taken to ensure continuity and simplification of government procedures, Dubai Economy said.

The emirate issued 5,885 new licences during August, up from the 3,829 licences issued in the same month last year, Dubai Economy said.

Of the total licences issued, 59 per cent were for professional activities, 40 per cent for commercial and 1 per cent for industrial establishments.

"This confirms the emirate’s constant efforts to provide a supportive environment and infrastructure for local and international businesses," the government body said.

Dubai’s non-oil private sector recorded the quickest growth in business activity for nearly two years in August, according to the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index. This was driven by output growth among travel, tourism and construction companies as the economy continues to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pace of Dubai’s recovery has picked up on the back of wide-scale testing and vaccinations. Dubai’s economy is expected to grow by 4 per cent this year, according to government data.

Companies surveyed by IHS Markit expressed more confidence regarding future output in August compared to the prior three months, with respondents citing expectations of increased new business due to Expo 2020, easing Covid-19 restrictions and the ongoing vaccination programme.

Bur Dubai was one of the main areas where licences were issued to businesses in August, accounting for the largest share (4,299), followed by Deira (1,577) and Hatta (9), Dubai Economy said.

According to the legal forms of the new licences issued last month, sole establishment companies topped the list with 38 per cent, followed by civil companies and limited liability companies with 23.5 per cent each, data showed. Other legal forms also included one-person limited liability companies, branches of companies based in other emirates, branches of foreign companies and branches of free zone companies.

Investors can obtain any trade licence or launch a business through Invest in Dubai, a digital business set-up platform that eliminates the need to visit service centres.

The platform provides initial approval, reservation of a trade name, issuance of instant licences, Dubai SME licences, Intelaq licences, DED Trader licences, in addition to an electronic Memorandum of Association and the renewal of commercial licences, Dubai Economy said.

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

FIXTURES UAE’s remaining fixtures in World Cup qualification R2

Oct 8: Malaysia (h)

Oct 13: Indonesia (a)

Nov 12: Thailand (h)

Nov 17: Vietnam (h)



The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

