Dubai economy to grow 3.1% this year on Covid-mitigation measures and Expo 2020

Dubai skyline. Dubai DED expects the emirates economy to expand 3.1 per cent this year and 3.4 per cent in 2022. Reuters

Dubai’s economy is forecast to expand 3.1 per cent in 2021 on the back of effective policy measures that minimised the impact of Covid-19, according to the latest government projections.

The hosting of the six-month Expo 2020 global trade fair, which begins this October, has also spurred economic activity this year and laid foundations for even faster growth momentum, according to data from the Department of Economic Development. The emirate’s gross domestic product is estimated to expand 3.4 per cent in 2022.

The emirates leadership took “decisive measures” to ease the repercussions of global challenges on Dubai’s economy and those efforts were supplemented by new legislation and amendments to the investment and residence laws in the country, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the emirate’s Executive Council, said in a Dubai Government Media Office statement on Tuesday.

“Cumulatively, these moves revitalised the economy and stimulated a strong flow of local and foreign investment, allowing the emirate to resume its journey of development, diversification and sustainable economic growth,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Over the coming years, Dubai promises to be an even bigger global destination for investment and talent and a city that offers exciting new opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators.”