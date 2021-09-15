Global economy to expand 5.3% in 2021 at fastest pace in 50 years, Unctad says

The new Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), Rebeca Grynspan. EPA

The global economy is set to recover this year from the Covid-19 pandemic, its fastest rate in nearly half a century, and is expected to expand 5.3 per cent, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad).

But the rebound will be uneven and the overall global economic recovery is uneven across geographies, income levels and sectors, the Unctad said in its latest Trade and Development report on Wednesday.

The world economy is expected to expand 3.6 per cent in 2022, after contracting 3.5 per cent last year, following "radical" policy interventions and rapid vaccine roll-out in advanced economies. But Unctad cautioned that renewed international support is needed for developing countries facing the threat of a "lost decade".

“These widening gaps, both domestic and international, are a reminder that underlying conditions, if left in place, will make resilience and growth luxuries enjoyed by fewer and fewer privileged people,” Rebeca Grynspan, the secretary-general of Unctad, said. “Without bolder policies that reflect reinvigorated multilateralism, the post-pandemic recovery will lack equity, and fail to meet the challenges of our time.”

Constraints on fiscal measures, lack of monetary autonomy and limited access to vaccines are holding back many developing economies, widening the gap with advanced economies, the Unctad said.

Across the world, but especially in developing regions, the damage from the Covid-19 pandemic has been greater than that from the global financial crisis, most notably in Africa and South Asia, according to the report.

"Deprived of the policy independence and vaccines that advanced economies take for granted, many developing countries are facing a cycle of deflation and despair, with a lost decade looming," the Unctad said.

Through 2025 developing countries will be $12 trillion poorer owing to the pandemic, according to Unctad. By some counts the failure to roll out vaccines will alone knock off $1.5tn from incomes across the South.

"The global recovery from the pandemic must reach beyond emergency spending and infrastructure investments to embrace a reinvigorated multilateral model for trade and development,” Ms Grynspan said. “Only a concerted rethinking of priorities holds out hope of addressing the inequality and climate crises that have come to define our era.”

While the International Monetary Fund's agreement on a $650bn Special Drawing Rights allocation will offer some relief, it will not be enough to reverse the downward spiral in most developing countries where, austerity remains the default policy for governments under financial pressure from "footloose capital and unforgiving markets", the Unctad said.

Even assuming no further shocks to the world economy, a return to the pre-pandemic global income levels, will still take until 2030 – a trend that reflects the weakest growth rate since the end of the Second World War, the Unctad said.

Globally, international trade is forecast to grow 9.5 per cent in 2021, after dropping 5.6 per cent in 2020, the Unctad said.

"Still, the recovery has been extremely uneven, and scars will continue to weigh on the trade performance in the years ahead," the report said.

The biggest risk for the global economy is that a rebound in developed economies will divert attention from long-needed reforms, without which developing countries will remain in a weak and vulnerable position, the Unctad warned, highlighting the "indispensable role" of international co-operation in achieving economic resilience.

"But the resolve to rebalance the global economy and reform the international economic architecture is still missing," it said.

Developing countries face an "intolerable" burden of indebtedness and, in many cases, volatile investment flows.

"Over the coming years, pressures on external debt sustainability will persist because many developing countries face a wall of upcoming sovereign debt repayments in international bond markets," the report said.

Together, developing countries (excluding China) face total repayments on sovereign bonds already issued to a value of $936 billion until 2030, the year earmarked for achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The report also outlined recommendations to address the vast inequalities between developing and advanced economies.

"Unctad calls for concerted debt relief and in some cases outright cancellation in order to reduce the debt overhang in developing countries and avoid another lost decade for development," it said.

It also urged countries to re-assess the role of fiscal policy in the global economy, as well as the practices which have widened inequalities.

"There is a risk that expansionary fiscal measures will be regarded only as fire-fighting tools, while, in fact, they are critical instruments of long-term development," it said.

More policy co-ordination among the world's most important economies is needed to provide the necessary support to "build back better" after the pandemic, it said.

Finally, the Unctad voiced concerns about the reluctance of other advanced economies to follow the US lead on the vaccine waiver, which is a particularly costly matter for already financially constrained economies. Recent estimates show that the cumulative cost of delayed vaccination will, by 2025, amount to $2.3tn with the developing world shouldering the bulk of that cost, it said.

"Renewed international support is needed for developing countries, many of which face a spiraling health crisis, even as they struggle with a growing burden of debt and face the prospects of a lost decade," the Unctad report said.

Four reasons global stock markets are falling right now There are many factors worrying investors right now and triggering a rush out of stock markets. Here are four of the biggest: 1. Rising US interest rates The US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates three times this year in a bid to prevent its buoyant economy from overheating. They now stand at between 2 and 2.25 per cent and markets are pencilling in three more rises next year. Kim Catechis, manager of the Legg Mason Martin Currie Global Emerging Markets Fund, says US inflation is rising and the Fed will continue to raise rates in 2019. “With inflationary pressures growing, an increasing number of corporates are guiding profitability expectations downwards for 2018 and 2019, citing the negative impact of rising costs.” At the same time as rates are rising, central bankers in the US and Europe have been ending quantitative easing, bringing the era of cheap money to an end. 2. Stronger dollar High US rates have driven up the value of the dollar and bond yields, and this is putting pressure on emerging market countries that took advantage of low interest rates to run up trillions in dollar-denominated debt. They have also suffered capital outflows as international investors have switched to the US, driving markets lower. Omar Negyal, portfolio manager of the JP Morgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust, says this looks like a buying opportunity. “Despite short-term volatility we remain positive about long-term prospects and profitability for emerging markets.” 3. Global trade war Ritu Vohora, investment director at fund manager M&G, says markets fear that US President Donald Trump’s spat with China will escalate into a full-blown global trade war, with both sides suffering. “The US economy is robust enough to absorb higher input costs now, but this may not be the case as tariffs escalate. However, with a host of factors hitting investor sentiment, this is becoming a stock picker’s market.” 4. Eurozone uncertainty Europe faces two challenges right now in the shape of Brexit and the new populist government in eurozone member Italy. Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, which has offices in Dubai, says the stand-off between between Rome and Brussels threatens to become much more serious. "As with Brexit, neither side appears willing to step back from the edge, threatening more trouble down the line.” The European economy may also be slowing, Mr Beauchamp warns. “A four-year low in eurozone manufacturing confidence highlights the fact that producers see a bumpy road ahead, with US-EU trade talks remaining a major question-mark for exporters.”

