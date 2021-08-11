Welsh lambs reared on medieval diet are first on UK's post-Brexit protection scheme

About 3,500 Gower lambs a year are reared on a herbaceous diet of samphire, sorrel and sea lavender. Alamy

Lamb from the Gower Peninsula in Wales is the first UK food to be protected under a post-Brexit enterprise designed to prevent produce from one region being copied elsewhere.

Gower salt lamb is produced by Welsh farmers in accordance with traditions dating back to medieval times.

About 3,500 lambs a year are reared on a herbaceous diet of samphire, sorrel and sea lavender.

The UK independent geographical indication scheme already includes more than 5,000 European products protected under its EU equivalent, which Britain left after its secession from the bloc in January.

Among the items already protected are Melton Mowbray pies and Jersey Royal potatoes.

The new scheme applies only to produce from England, Scotland and Wales. If producers from these countries wish to receive EU recognition of protected status, they will still have to file a separate application, costing time and money.

The UK scheme was welcomed by Gower farmers Dan and Will Pritchard of Weobley Castle Farm.

“We are the third generation of Pritchards to farm in this amazing location, meaning that we’ve perfected our way of rearing lamb over the years," a statement said.

“This recognition means that the reputation of our regional product is protected, and it helps us promote traditional agricultural practices and eliminate non-genuine products.”

Applications going through the UK system include for Sussex wine, Dundee cake and New Forest pannage ham.

The news was welcomed by UK Food Minister Victoria Prentis who urged other UK producers to follow suit "so that we can celebrate and protect more of our excellent local produce, and ensure it is given the recognition that it deserves".