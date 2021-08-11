Real Madrid threatens CVC with legal action over $3.2bn private equity stake deal

CVC Capital Partners’ deal to buy a stake in Spain’s top football league may end up in court as one of the country’s most storied clubs said it would take legal action against the private equity firm.

Real Madrid’s board of directors agreed to initiate both civil and criminal proceedings against CVC, the club said on Tuesday.

The move follows CVC’s agreement last week to invest €2.7 billion ($3.2bn) in La Liga in return for a 10 per cent stake in a new company housing all of the Spanish football league’s businesses, subsidiaries and joint ventures. CVC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, the fan-owned clubs with the highest number of Champions League and La Liga trophies, opposed the deal last week. Real Madrid said this agreement, “by way of a misleading structure, expropriates 10.95 per cent of the clubs’ audiovisual rights for the next 50 years, in breach of the law”.

Barcelona president Joan LaPorta said that the club could have renewed the contract of Lionel Messi if it had backed the deal, but that doing so would affect the club’s broadcast rights for decades.

The meeting to decide whether the agreement with CVC goes ahead will take place on August 12. La Liga needs 22 out of 42 first and second division clubs for the signing to happen. The only other team to oppose the deal so far is Athletic Bilbao, according to media reports.

Real Madrid will also seek legal action against La Liga president Javier Tebas and CVC managing partner for Spain and Italy Javier de Jaime.

La Liga “reiterates that it has all the favourable legal reports that confirm maximum compliance with the legal system”, the Spanish league said on Tuesday.

It also said that Real Madrid directors are trying to prevent other teams from expressing their view on the deal by use of coercion and threats.

The Spanish league said that Real Madrid had filed 51 legal actions over recent years, “a majority of which have been won by La Liga” – including some related to broadcasting rights.

“CVC presented La Liga [with] a transaction that aims to create value for Spanish football as a whole,” representatives for the private equity firm said.

Real Madrid’s announcement is “disproportionate” and lacks a legal basis, and CVC would reserve the right to take any action it deems necessary, it said.

The legal threat is the latest episode in the tussle between La Liga and its most highly decorated teams after both Real Madrid and Barcelona joined forces with other top European clubs – including Chelsea and Italy’s Juventus – in a failed attempt to create a SuperLeague.

The teams promoting the project were looking to secure higher revenue but the plan was shelved after adverse reaction from fans, politicians and their respective domestic leagues, including La Liga, which argued it would have a negative effect on the game as a whole.

While CVC has successfully invested in sports including motor bike racing, volleyball and rugby, it has struggled with previous football deals. The private equity firm tried and failed to invest in Germany’s Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Ordinary Virtues: Moral Order in a Divided World by Michael Ignatieff

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

Red Joan Director: Trevor Nunn Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Tereza Srbova Rating: 3/5 stars

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

