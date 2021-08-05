Biden to aim for 50% EVs by 2030 with industry support

US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles and will propose new vehicle-emission rules to cut pollution through 2026, the White House said.

Mr Biden's goal, which is not legally binding, won the support of major US and foreign car makers, who said the plan would require billions of dollars in government funding.

“We have got to act,” US Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a CNBC interview. “This goal of getting half of our new vehicles to be electric within the decade is going to be urgently needed for us to meet the imperative of climate in our time.”

Today the President will sign an Executive Order that sets a new, bold target to make 50% of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emission. The executive order also kicks off the development of long-term fuel efficiency and emissions standards. 1/5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 5, 2021

General Motors, Ford and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV, in a joint statement, said they aspired “to achieve sales of 40-50 per cent of annual US volumes of electric vehicles … by 2030."

Mr Biden's 50 per cent goal and the car makers' 40-50 per cent aspiration includes battery-electric, fuel-cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles that also have a gasoline engine.

The president has repeatedly resisted calls from many Democrats to set a binding requirement for electric vehicle (EV) adoption or to follow California and some countries in setting 2035 as a date to phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered light-duty vehicles in the face of opposition by the United Auto Workers union.

The union's president, Ray Curry, noted the EV goal but said it was focused “on preserving the wages and benefits that have been the heart and soul of the American middle class."

Mr Biden's new executive order sets a new schedule for developing new emissions standards through at least 2030 for light-duty vehicles and as early as 2027 for larger vehicles.

Dan Becker, director of the Safe Climate Transport Campaign, said the plan “relies on unenforceable voluntary commitments from unreliable car makers … Voluntary pledges by auto companies make a New Year’s weight-loss resolution look like a legally binding contract."

Mr Biden plans a White House event with car makers on Thursday. It was not immediately clear which companies would attend the event, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The future of the auto industry is electric — and made in America.



Today I'm signing an executive order with a goal to make 50% of new vehicles sold by 2030 zero-emission — and unveiling steps to reverse the previous administration’s short-sighted rollback of vehicle standards. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 5, 2021

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, whose company makes EVs, tweeted early on Thursday: “Seems odd that Tesla wasn’t invited.”

Mr Buttigieg, asked about Tesla on CNBC, had no direct comment but said the move to EV was focused on the entire market.

The Detroit 3 car makers said the aggressive EV sales goals can only be met with billions of dollars in government incentives including consumer subsidies, EV charging networks as well as “investments in R & , and incentives to expand the electric vehicle manufacturing and supply chains in the United States."

Hyundai said it supports the 2030 40-50 per cent EV sales goal. Toyota said in a statement the goal was “great for the environment” and that it would “do our part."

Meanwhile, US regulators plan to propose revising former president Donald Trump's March 2020 rollback of fuel economy standards. Mr Trump required 1.5 per cent annual increases in efficiency through 2026, well below the 5 per cent yearly boosts set in 2012 by former president Barack Obama's administration.

Mr Biden's proposed rules, which cover 2023-2026, are expected to be similar in overall vehicle emissions reductions to California's 2019 deal with some car makers that aims to improve fuel economy 3.7 per cent annually through 2026, sources told Reuters.

The new standards would be “ambitious, aggressive but they're also feasible,” Mr Buttigieg told CNBC, but gave no other details.

BMW, Honda, Volkswagen, Ford and Volvo Cars — which previously struck the California deal — said in a joint statement they support the administration's EV goal but that the federal government must take “bold action … to build consumer demand."

Consulting firm AlixPartners in June said investments in EVs by 2025 could total $330 billion. EVs now represent about 2 per cent of total global vehicle sales and will be about 24 per cent of total sales by 2030, it forecast.

Mr Biden has called for $174bn in government spending to boost EVs, including $100bn in consumer incentives. A bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill includes $7.5bn for EV charging stations but no money for new consumer incentives.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

