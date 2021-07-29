US infrastructure deal includes much-reduced spend on electric vehicles

The US Senate has voted to push ahead with an almost $1 trillion infrastructure plan that would include billions of dollars to revamp America's rusting bridges, crumbling roads and ailing power grids.
The bill also provides $15 billion in support for electric vehicles (EVs), including $7.5bn to build out a network of charging stations that would help make travelling across the vast country more appealing for electric car owners worried about range.
While $15bn for EVs may sound like a lot, it is a far cry from the $157bn Democrats initially sought — a cut of 90 per cent, with many Republicans still sceptical or openly dismissive of the threats from climate change and the importance of reducing fossil fuel emissions.
But Democrats are optimistic they can eventually score billions more in EV spending through a subsequent bill they aim to push under different Senate rules that would not require a Republican sign-off.
Several popular EV and battery maker stocks were up on Thursday, with Tesla gaining more than 5 per cent by midday, while the Global X Lithium and Battery Tech ETF was up about 4 per cent and Canada-based Lithium Americas rocketed more than 6 per cent.
“The bill will provide funding for deployment of EV chargers along highway corridors to facilitate long-distance travel and within communities to provide convenient charging where people live, work and shop,” the White House said in a statement.
“Federal funding will have a particular focus on rural, disadvantaged and hard-to-reach communities.”
Range is a major concern for those weighing an EV purchase, particularly in rural areas connected by vast stretches of motorway that currently have far fewer charging points than petrol stations.
Image 1 of 6
na11 electric car The all-electric Rimac C-Two hypercar that can go from 0 to 97 kmh in under two seconds. Courtesy: Rimac Autmobili (Courtesy: Rimac Autmobili)
The US market share of plug-in EV sales is still only one third the size of the Chinese market, the White House said.
The bill the Senate voted to advance on Wednesday also includes $2.5bn for thousands of electric school buses that would replace many of the noisy, diesel exhaust-spewing yellow coaches that are a common sight in cities and rural areas everywhere across the US.
“These investments will drive demand for American-made batteries and vehicles, creating jobs and supporting domestic manufacturing, while also removing diesel buses from some of our most vulnerable communities,” the White House said, referring to the asthma-causing effects of particulate pollution.
President Joe Biden has been trying to convince Republican voters that EVs are the “future of the auto industry”. In May, he toured a Ford electric vehicle plant in Dearborn, Michigan, where he test drove the new electric version of the F-150 pickup truck that is hugely popular in rural America.
On Wednesday, while viewing the big lorries at a Pennsylvania factory, he promised workers his policies would reshape the US economy for the working class — a message clearly aimed at a group of voters who have drifted to the Republicans.
During the visit, Mr Biden heard about Mack’s electric rubbish lorries. The White House said the ability to build and sell these new vehicles would be helped by the president’s proposed incentives for domestic EV manufacturing.
The Senate infrastructure bill also includes $25bn for airports, $55bn for waterworks and more than $50bn to bolster infrastructure against cyber attacks and climate change.
- Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.
- Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.
- Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.
- For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).
- Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.
- Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.
- Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.
- Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.
- Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.
- Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied.
Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz
Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600
Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder
Transmission Seven-speed automatic
Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm
Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm
Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km
Director: S Shankar
Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films
Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey
Rating: 3.5/5 stars
Company name: baraka
Started: July 2020
Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja
Based: Dubai and Bahrain
Sector: FinTech
Initial investment: $150,000
Current staff: 12
Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million
Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)
Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome.
“It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said.
“They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be.
“Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact.
“It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships.
“It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”
