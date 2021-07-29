US infrastructure deal includes much-reduced spend on electric vehicles

The US Senate has voted to push ahead with an almost $1 trillion infrastructure plan that would include billions of dollars to revamp America's rusting bridges, crumbling roads and ailing power grids.

The bill also provides $15 billion in support for electric vehicles (EVs), including $7.5bn to build out a network of charging stations that would help make travelling across the vast country more appealing for electric car owners worried about range.

While $15bn for EVs may sound like a lot, it is a far cry from the $157bn Democrats initially sought — a cut of 90 per cent, with many Republicans still sceptical or openly dismissive of the threats from climate change and the importance of reducing fossil fuel emissions.

But Democrats are optimistic they can eventually score billions more in EV spending through a subsequent bill they aim to push under different Senate rules that would not require a Republican sign-off.

Several popular EV and battery maker stocks were up on Thursday, with Tesla gaining more than 5 per cent by midday, while the Global X Lithium and Battery Tech ETF was up about 4 per cent and Canada-based Lithium Americas rocketed more than 6 per cent.

“The bill will provide funding for deployment of EV chargers along highway corridors to facilitate long-distance travel and within communities to provide convenient charging where people live, work and shop,” the White House said in a statement.

“Federal funding will have a particular focus on rural, disadvantaged and hard-to-reach communities.”

Range is a major concern for those weighing an EV purchase, particularly in rural areas connected by vast stretches of motorway that currently have far fewer charging points than petrol stations.

The US market share of plug-in EV sales is still only one third the size of the Chinese market, the White House said.

The bill the Senate voted to advance on Wednesday also includes $2.5bn for thousands of electric school buses that would replace many of the noisy, diesel exhaust-spewing yellow coaches that are a common sight in cities and rural areas everywhere across the US.

“These investments will drive demand for American-made batteries and vehicles, creating jobs and supporting domestic manufacturing, while also removing diesel buses from some of our most vulnerable communities,” the White House said, referring to the asthma-causing effects of particulate pollution.

President Joe Biden has been trying to convince Republican voters that EVs are the “future of the auto industry”. In May, he toured a Ford electric vehicle plant in Dearborn, Michigan, where he test drove the new electric version of the F-150 pickup truck that is hugely popular in rural America.

On Wednesday, while viewing the big lorries at a Pennsylvania factory, he promised workers his policies would reshape the US economy for the working class — a message clearly aimed at a group of voters who have drifted to the Republicans.

During the visit, Mr Biden heard about Mack’s electric rubbish lorries. The White House said the ability to build and sell these new vehicles would be helped by the president’s proposed incentives for domestic EV manufacturing.

The Senate infrastructure bill also includes $25bn for airports, $55bn for waterworks and more than $50bn to bolster infrastructure against cyber attacks and climate change.

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

What is an ETF? An exchange traded fund is a type of investment fund that can be traded quickly and easily, just like stocks and shares. They come with no upfront costs aside from your brokerage's dealing charges and annual fees, which are far lower than on traditional mutual investment funds. Charges are as low as 0.03 per cent on one of the very cheapest (and most popular), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, with the maximum around 0.75 per cent. There is no fund manager deciding which stocks and other assets to invest in, instead they passively track their chosen index, country, region or commodity, regardless of whether it goes up or down. The first ETF was launched as recently as 1993, but the sector boasted $5.78 billion in assets under management at the end of September as inflows hit record highs, according to the latest figures from ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm. There are thousands to choose from, with the five largest providers BlackRock’s iShares, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisers, Deutsche Bank X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares. While the best-known track major indices such as MSCI World, the S&P 500 and FTSE 100, you can also invest in specific countries or regions, large, medium or small companies, government bonds, gold, crude oil, cocoa, water, carbon, cattle, corn futures, currency shifts or even a stock market crash.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

2.0 Director: S Shankar Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey Rating: 3.5/5 stars

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

Disability on screen Empire — neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis; bipolar disorder; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Rosewood and Transparent — heart issues 24: Legacy — PTSD; Superstore and NCIS: New Orleans — wheelchair-bound Taken and This Is Us — cancer Trial & Error — cognitive disorder prosopagnosia (facial blindness and dyslexia) Grey’s Anatomy — prosthetic leg Scorpion — obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety Switched at Birth — deafness One Mississippi, Wentworth and Transparent — double mastectomy Dragons — double amputee

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

