Apple hires former BMW executive to advance electric car plans

Ulrich Kranzwill report to Apple veteran Doug Field, who led the development of Tesla's mass-market Model 3

In December, Reuters reported that Apple was moving forward with its self-driving car technology and targeting to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology by 2024.  REUTERS
In December, Reuters reported that Apple was moving forward with its self-driving car technology and targeting to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology by 2024.  REUTERS

Apple has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG's electric car division, to help its vehicle initiatives, Apple confirmed on Thursday.

Mr Kranz, who was most recently the chief executive of electric vehicle startup Canoo, will report to Apple veteran Doug Field, who led the development of Tesla's mass-market Model 3 and now runs Apple's car project, the report said.

Read More

Currently, the majority of Facebook employees are already working remotely. AFPFacebook employees can request to work from home permanently

iPhones sales to exceed $200bn by 2022, report says

The iPhone maker's automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014 when Apple first started designing its own vehicle from scratch.

In December, Reuters reported that Apple was moving forward with its self-driving car technology and targeting to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology by 2024.

Published: June 11, 2021 04:03 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The Founding President Sheikh Zayed, sits in the desert with an unidentified translator at right. This was taken during one of JB Kelly's trips to Abu Dhabi around 1964. Note the classic car at top right. Courtesy JB Kelly Collection / NYUAD Library

Rare photos of Sheikh Zayed in archive acquired by Abu Dhabi university

Heritage
Proof of coronavirus vaccination or a recent PCR test is now required to enter some places in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National

Al Hosn: how to download and register the UAE's Covid-19 vaccine app

UAE Government
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of G7 leaders during a protest at a beach near Falmouth, on the sidelines of the summit, in Cornwall, Britain. Reuters

G7 summit: climate and Covid recovery top leaders' list of demands

Europe
A UK study has found that rigourous exercise can increase the risk of developing MND for those who have a family history of the illness. Getty Images

Rigorous exercise increases risk of motor neurone disease

Europe
Kepler-10b is another lava world, which orbits too closely to its star. Daytime temperature on this planet is more than 1,371 degrees Celsius – hotter than the lava on Earth

Exoplanets: 10 terrifying worlds in our galaxy

Science
Most Read
Business Extra
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast