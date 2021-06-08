iPhones sales to exceed $200bn by 2022, report says

The smartphone is also expected to be more expensive in the coming years, research company Juniper says

A customer tries out the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max at an Apple store in Palo Alto. Bloomberg
A customer tries out the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max at an Apple store in Palo Alto. Bloomberg

Sales of Apple’s iPhones will exceed $200 billion next year as the model steadily increases its share of the $560bn smartphone market, according to a new report.

The iPhone will secure 40 per cent of the total smartphone hardware market by value in 2022 but is only expected to account for less than 20 per cent of devices sold, a Juniper Research report showed.

Although smartphone purchase cycles are lengthening, Apple has managed to convince users to purchase higher-priced models.

The Cupertino-based company has done this through a “curation of a strong hardware and software ecosystem, which other vendors have only limited opportunities to do in the current market”, the report said.

As a result, Apple’s average selling price will rise in the coming years, while Android devices will decline, unless they can leverage technologies like 5G or introduce new design features, such as foldable phones, into the market, it added.

Smartphone sales dipped in 2020 as discretionary spending took a hit amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced recession across the world. However, pent-up demand has helped smartphone sales to recover during the first half of this year.

Smartphone vendors shipped nearly 346 million devices during the January-March period, a more than 25 per cent annual surge in shipments, according to the International Data Corporation.

Apple said it had 1.5 billion active devices last year, a jump from 1.4 billion in 2019. In comparison, there are more than 2.5 billion active Android devices – including brands such as Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi – with the platform supporting both premium and budget-conscious equipment, according to Google.

Read More

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the Model S Plaid model is good enough and cancelled its more expensive version. Reuters Elon Musk hits the brakes on Tesla Model S Plaid Plus

10 companies that hung up on the mobile phone business

Despite the volume of devices, Android vendors are likely to struggle to compete in future, Juniper's report said. Vendors that focus on a particular segment and invest in premium features, such as audio and camera technology, will not appeal widely enough to compete at scale in the smartphone market, it added.

“Feature diversification alone is not enough for lasting success in the crowded smartphone market,” said Nick Hunt, the report’s co-author and associate analyst at Juniper.

“Apple and Samsung have succeeded in fostering brand loyalty, which smaller vendors have struggled with, despite many introducing new capabilities. These players need to pair strong features with strong branding to have sustained success.”

Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei’s market share is expected to drop to just over 9 per cent next year, from 11 per cent last year due to US sanctions, according to Juniper. This is expected to positively affect other Chinese smartphone-makers.

“We expect BBK, the manufacturer of Oppo, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus smartphones, will have over 200 million smartphones shipped in 2022 … making it the third largest player,” the report said.

Published: June 8, 2021 08:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Peter Rosalita, 10, with his parents Ruel Rosalita and Vilma Villegas in Abu Dhabi. The National 

Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita on his 'America's Got Talent' journey

Television
A police car passes the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ontario, Monday, June 7, 2021. AP Photo

Four killed in 'targeted' attack on Muslims in Canada's Ontario

The Americas
A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is given at the Kindi Hospital in Iraq's capital, Baghdad. AFP

What are the Covid-19 variants and how do Alpha, Beta and Delta differ?

Health
An artificial reef off Destin, Florida. AP

UAE support to restore hurricane-hit Florida Keys reefs delivers hope out of devastation

Environment
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams