ADCB's second quarter net profit up 14% in 2021

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), the UAE’s third-largest lender, reported a 14 per cent rise in its second quarter net profit due to higher fee income, lower cost of funds and improved cost to income ratio.
Net profit for the three months to June 30 increased to Dh1.402 billion, the lender said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade. Non-interest income rose 41 per cent year-on-year to Dh840 million, while its cost-to-income ratio of 33.4 per cent improved 150 basis points year-on-year due to higher revenues, merger synergies, digital transformation and other efficiencies.
"The growth in net profit is a result of the increase in a diversified revenue stream, disciplined cost control and a prudent approach to risk management,"Khaldoon Mubarak, chairman of ADCB, said.
"As the business environment continues to improve, ADCB’s strong balance sheet, with comfortable capital and liquidity positions, provides it with a solid foundation for future growth."
More to follow...
Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200
Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
Transmission: seven-speed
Power: 720hp
Torque: 770Nm
Price: Dh1,100,000
On sale: now
Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”
England
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur
Italy
AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus
Spain
Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid
