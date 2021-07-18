ADCB's second quarter net profit up 14% in 2021

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), the UAE’s third-largest lender, reported a 14 per cent rise in its second quarter net profit due to higher fee income, lower cost of funds and improved cost to income ratio.

Net profit for the three months to June 30 increased to Dh1.402 billion, the lender said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade. Non-interest income rose 41 per cent year-on-year to Dh840 million, while its cost-to-income ratio of 33.4 per cent improved 150 basis points year-on-year due to higher revenues, merger synergies, digital transformation and other efficiencies.

"The growth in net profit is a result of the increase in a diversified revenue stream, disciplined cost control and a prudent approach to risk management,"Khaldoon Mubarak, chairman of ADCB, said.

"As the business environment continues to improve, ADCB’s strong balance sheet, with comfortable capital and liquidity positions, provides it with a solid foundation for future growth."

More to follow...

