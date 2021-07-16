American Airlines recalls staff to meet higher travel demand

More than 3,000 flight attendants set to return to duties

American Airlines plans to recruit about 800 flight attendants by March. AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee

Reuters
Jul 16, 2021

American Airlines has asked about 3,300 flight attendants on voluntary leave to return by the holiday season to meet rising customer demand, according to a letter to staff reviewed by Reuters.

The US airline said it would also begin recruiting and hiring about 800 cabin attendants by March.

"Increasing customer demand and new routes starting later this year mean we need more flight attendants to operate the airline," the company said.

American Airlines furloughed around 8,000 employees when federal aid for airline workers temporarily expired last year and thousands of others took voluntary leave.

But as travel demand increases, thanks to speedy Covid-19 vaccinations and easing of restrictions, airlines have scrambled to bring back employees whose jobs may have otherwise been at risk when a third round of government aid expires in October.

US airlines received a total $54 billion to cover workers' salaries during the coronavirus crisis. Coupled with the rebound, that money helped Delta Air Lines on Wednesday post its first quarterly profit since the pandemic.

American, which is due to report second-quarter results next Thursday, said it could also report a small profit.

Chief executive Doug Parker said demand remains strong in July and for the remainder of the summer, with business customers increasingly returning.

Other airlines have also announced plans to recall staff and begin hiring, a drastic turnaround from furlough threats when the industry remained in the doldrums a year ago.

Drishyam 2

Directed by: Jeethu Joseph

Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy

Rating: 4 stars

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S

Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900

Engine: 937cc

Transmission: Six-speed gearbox

Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm

Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

THE CARD

2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m

3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m

3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m

4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m

4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy.

A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF.

Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF.

A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg.

On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection.

The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples.

Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient.

The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later. 

