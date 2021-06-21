American Airlines cancels 1% of July flights as surge stretches staff

Airline scrapped more than 400 flights at the weekend and into Monday

The sudden jump in demand fuelled by people tired of staying close to home has strained airlines’ ability to rebuild operations cut back amid the onset of the pandemic last year. EPA
The sudden jump in demand fuelled by people tired of staying close to home has strained airlines’ ability to rebuild operations cut back amid the onset of the pandemic last year. EPA

American Airlines has dropped about 1 per cent of its scheduled daily flights in July after a faster-than-expected surge in summer travel has led to crew shortages.

The airline will cancel 950 flights during the first 13 days of July after it scrapped more than 400 flights at the weekend and into Monday.

American cited poor weather reported at its Miami and Chicago hubs, which exacerbated a shortfall in pilots. In some cases, delays caused by storms exhausted its group of reserve pilots.

Read More

Emirates extends suspension of flights to South Africa and Nigeria. AFP / Karim SAHIBEmirates airline extends restrictions covering South Africa and Nigeria flights

Fully vaccinated Canadians to be exempt from quarantine, starting July 5

Emirates ID to be used as proof of PCR test and vaccine status at Dubai airport check-in desks

The sudden jump in demand fuelled by people tired of staying close to home has strained airlines’ ability to rebuild operations cut back amid the onset of the pandemic last year.

Pilots who took leave and those who were switched to new types of planes have had to be retrained as flight demand has recovered to near-2019 levels.

The squeeze seems to be affecting American the most as of Monday.

It accounted for 125 of the 142 cancelled flights within, into or out of the US, tracking website FlightAware said.

American and other airlines have had trouble matching their desire to offer flights with their ability to assemble crews, although it expects to complete training for furloughed pilots by the end of June.

The airline said it had dropped flights in markets that have other options for passengers and is working to make schedule changes in advance of travellers’ departure dates.

Airlines have struggled to match the supply of aircraft and crews with soaring demand for air travel.

This month, the number of daily US air travellers rose above 2 million for the first time since the pandemic started, the Transportation Security Administration said.

“We’re just seeing a rocket ship straight up to where we were prior to the pandemic domestically,” said Dennis Tajer, an American captain and spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association.

American’s scheduling system, which has long been a sore point between the airline and its pilots’ union, has not kept up with the expanded schedule, he said.

Published: June 21, 2021 09:52 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
The sudden jump in demand fuelled by people tired of staying close to home has strained airlines’ ability to rebuild operations cut back amid the onset of the pandemic last year. EPA

American Airlines cancels 1% of July flights as surge stretches staff

Aviation
An Iraqi worker is seen during the reconstruction of the "Al Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul’s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. AFP

Four years after ISIS, reconstruction of Mosul sites remains a priority

Iraq
George Clooney is among a group of celebrities banding together to help fund a Los Angeles public school, with the aim of improving diversity in Hollywood. Getty Images 

George Clooney to fund Los Angeles high school

Film
Ana Diamond pictured in Iran a few weeks after her release on bail. It was the first time she had been allowed access to professional medical services. Photo: Ana Diamond

British-Iranian dual citizen Ana Diamond tells of her year-long ordeal in Evin prison

Europe
First lady Jill Biden pets Champ after his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, US. The Bidens have announced that Champ has died at the age of 13. Adam Schultz / White House / Handout via Reuters 

Bidens' dog Champ has died: 'Our hearts are heavy'

Family
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast