Singapore's Hyflux heads for liquidation

The Singapore skyline. Hyflux, a company that provides desalination and water treatment services in the country, is heading for liquidation. Getty

Singaporean water treatment company Hyflux’s judicial manager will bring a plan to liquidate the company before a court on Monday, following a years-long saga in one of the city-state’s most high-profile distressed cases.

The hearing comes after the court-appointed manager in charge of the water treatment company since November applied last month to wind it up. Judicial manager Borrelli Walsh said in June that “the remaining value” of the Hyflux Group is best realised in a liquidation.

The decision may cap a drawn-out saga around the company, which has left retail investors and creditors holding losses. Hyflux began a court-supervised debt restructuring process in May 2018 and faced about 2.8 billion Singaporean dollars ($2.1 billion) worth of investor claims.

It received several offers from several bidders along the way, none of which concluded.

One of its suitors, UAE-based Utico, which has been pursuing the company since 2019, said it will argue against the winding-up plan in the hearing on Monday.

Hyflux said last month the judicial manager terminated discussions with Utico as it was unable to meet the conditions required.

Bloomberg

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

