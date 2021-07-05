Business activity in Arab world’s largest economies picks up on vaccination boost

The Riyadh skyline. Saudi Arabia's rate of job creation hit a 19-month high at the end of the second quarter on hopes of future output growth. Reuters

Business activity in the non-oil private sectors of the Arab world’s two biggest economies continued to expand in June as a sharp increase in new orders and demand growth boosted confidence, amid a rapid Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

Saudi Arabia's IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index remained unchanged at 56.4 for a second consecutive month, indicating a robust expansion in the kingdom's non-oil private sector economy. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion while anything below points to a contraction.

Business conditions in Saudi Arabia have now improved in each of the past 10 months as its non-oil economy recovers from the coronavirus-induced slowdown.

"Demand growth in the Saudi Arabian non-oil sector ramped up again in June, with the latest data signalling the strongest rise in sales since January,” said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit.

“The roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines and easing of restrictions also helped to lift confidence for future activity to a five-month high, as firms hope that the economic recovery will accelerate over the second half of the year.”

Employment in Saudi Arabia also continued to rise, with the rate of job creation hitting a 19-month high at the end of the second quarter on hopes of future output growth.

Further increases in sales should encourage companies to expand their workforce, “particularly as the outlook for future business conditions looks promising”, said Mr Owen.

A rise in the new orders' index took the expansion of the non-oil private sector in June to a five-month high, according to the survey. Panellists linked new business inflows to an improvement in demand conditions as Covid-19 restrictions were eased in the kingdom.

While foreign orders also put in a solid showing, overall demand growth was largely led by domestic sales. To meet rising demand, the input purchases of companies rose sharply at the end of the second quarter. The rate of growth hit a 21-month high.

Companies surveyed stressed the need to stock up to protect themselves against future price increases as new orders continue to rise.

"It was also encouraging to see a slight easing in overall input price inflation for the first time in 2021, despite reports of demand pressure on several inputs,” said Mr Owen.

The UAE's IHS Markit PMI reading stood at 52.2 in June, pointing to a moderate improvement in business conditions. The index was down marginally from 52.3 in May.

The country's outlook for future activity improved for a seventh month in a row and supported the first rise in employment levels since January, according to the survey.

The rate of output growth was unchanged at the end of the second quarter despite higher new order inflows, with rising activity levels offset by a lack of raw material supply.

“Firms often mentioned that material shortages had hampered output growth, while new sales were curtailed by [some] travel restrictions,” said Mr Owen.

Demand conditions were mixed, with overall new orders increasing in June. Some panellists said there was an improvement in client demand as the economic blow of the pandemic softened.

Sustained sales growth and an improved outlook for future activity encouraged companies to expand their workforce strength at the end of the second quarter. The increase in staffing was the quickest in about two and a half years.

“This helped firms to lower backlogs after a two-month run of accumulation,” the survey said.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have eased pandemic-related restrictions as their mass inoculation programmes continue. However, some travel restrictions have been imposed in the recent weeks due to a surge in more virulent Covid-19 strains in some countries.

On Sunday, the UAE overtook the Seychelles to become the world’s most vaccinated country, with about three quarters of the public having received at least one dose, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The UAE has administered more than 15.5 million doses of vaccines, enough to vaccinate about 72.3 per cent of the country's population.

In Saudi Arabia, 18.4 million shots have been administered, enough for more than 27 per cent of the kingdom's population, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

If you go The Flights Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Johannesburg from Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively. Economy return tickets cost from Dh2,650, including taxes.



The trip



Worldwide Motorhoming Holidays (worldwidemotorhomingholidays.co.uk) operates fly-drive motorhome holidays in eight destinations, including South Africa. Its 14-day Kruger and the Battlefields itinerary starts from Dh17,500, including campgrounds, excursions, unit hire and flights. Bobo Campers has a range of RVs for hire, including the 4-berth Discoverer 4 from Dh600 per day.

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

if you go The flights Emirates have direct flights from Dubai to Glasgow from Dh3,115. Alternatively, if you want to see a bit of Edinburgh first, then you can fly there direct with Etihad from Abu Dhabi. The hotel Located in the heart of Mackintosh's Glasgow, the Dakota Deluxe is perhaps the most refined hotel anywhere in the city. Doubles from Dh850 Events and tours There are various Mackintosh specific events throughout 2018 – for more details and to see a map of his surviving designs see glasgowmackintosh.com For walking tours focussing on the Glasgow Style, see the website of the Glasgow School of Art. More information For ideas on planning a trip to Scotland, visit www.visitscotland.com

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

Key features of new policy Pupils to learn coding and other vocational skills from Grade 6 Exams to test critical thinking and application of knowledge A new National Assessment Centre, PARAKH (Performance, Assessment, Review and Analysis for Holistic Development) will form the standard for schools Schools to implement online system to encouraging transparency and accountability

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Other key dates Finals draw: December 2

Finals (including semi-finals and third-placed game): June 5–9, 2019

Euro 2020 play-off draw: November 22, 2019

Euro 2020 play-offs: March 26–31, 2020

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

