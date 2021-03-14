The meaning of memes: Where did they come from and why are they so comforting?

Memes – pronounced meems, not me-mes, because you’d be surprised how many people still don’t know that – are one of those global cultural touchstones that have become synonymous with the internet.

Pre-world wide web, it used to be global events that united us, such as the 650 million people who watched the 1969 Moon landing, or the 750 million who came together to watch Prince Charles and Diana's 1981 wedding. But these days, with the dissemination of content across too many platforms to count, it's unlikely the world will ever collectively come together in the same way to witness history in the making.

Instead, the internet's democratisation of information, as well as who can access that information and when, has created an infinite number of ways in which we unify and relate to one another in a digitised world. And memes have emerged as one of those ways.

The 'It's fine' dog meme is used to communicate situations that aren't at all fine, and came from part of a comic strip created by artist KC Green. Courtesy KC Green

‘Cultural units of information’

The term "meme" was first used back in 1976. Coined by British evolutionary biologist and author Richard Dawkins in his book The Selfish Gene, Dawkins, when searching for a word to describe the concept of the transmission of an idea, blended the Greek word "mimeme" – meaning something that is imitated – with gene.

Of course, back then, Dawkins wasn’t referring to cats that “can haz cheeseburgers” or dogs claiming they’re “fine” in a house that’s burning down around them, but rather was talking about culture and memes were, as he put it, “cultural units of information".

Fittingly, thanks to his invention of the word, Dawkins went on to become a meme himself in a meta move he thankfully seems to find amusing.

Richard Dawkins, who coined the word 'meme' back in 1976, has himself become a meme thanks to his contribution. Courtesy LifeWire

Fast-forward 45 years and memes, along with gifs and emojis, have become the currency of communication, not only online, but also segueing easily into daily conversations, whether face-to-face or via WhatsApp.

With the right app and a soupcon of observational creativity, anyone can become a maker of memes, plugging their own little snippets of culture directly into the relentless machine that is the internet.

‘Memes unify people … they make them feel less alone’

"Our Instagram was an organic transition from a group chat we had, wherein we would discuss our lives and our misadventures, which we then humourised and turned into memes," Lola Tash tells The National.

The actress and writer, along with her sisters Nora and Gina Tash, and best friend Nicole Argiris, run the meme-based Instagram account MyTherapistSays, which currently has more than 6.1 million followers.

Clockwise from top left: Gina Tash, Lola Tash, Nora Tash and Nicole Argiris, the founders of, and content creators for, Instagram meme account @MyTherapistSays, which has more than 6.1 million followers. Courtesy @MyTherapistSays

“We would validate the bad advice we were giving each other constantly by saying, ‘Well, my therapist said …’, although our therapists never actually advised any such thing. We were dealing with a lot personally, and satirising it helped alleviate some of the more severe aspects of the hands we'd been dealt. From that, we thought it would be a fun outlet to channel our stresses and anxieties into creating memes, anonymously, based on our lives.”

Quote You want to forget your life for a few silly moments and laugh at the misadventures of others, instead of being so focused on your own

Often featuring memes that are liked by and commented on by celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen and a whole host of A-listers and supermodels, MyTherapistSays, which launched in July 2015, has, along with TheFatJewish, LadBible and TankSinatra, become one of the most popular meme accounts on social media.

“We think, and especially now, there is a need for both escapism and unity,” says Argiris of the inherent value of memes in modern society.

“You want to forget your life for a few silly moments and laugh at the misadventures of others, instead of being so focused on your own. But when you see a whole community dealing with what you’re dealing with and overcoming these challenges together, it fills you with a sense of strength. That’s why memes tend to unify people since they see others, just like them, with their struggles and their quirks, and it makes them feel less alone.”

‘They break down topics in a format that is more easily consumed’

One of the earliest memes featured the cartoon character Pepe the Frog, created by Matt Furie in 2005 for the comic Boy's Club. Unfortunately for Pepe, his appropriation by the alt-right saw him fall out of favour in mainstream meme-making, while for many others, the Dancing Baby – which then made the leap on to the small screen in TV show Ally McBeal – was their first brush with meme culture.

Followers of @MyTherapistSays visit the account for memes that reflect their own lives and which the creators say help 'channel our stresses and anxieties'. Courtesy @MyTherapistSays

Since then, even your grandparents are likely to have forwarded you memes featuring Blinking Guy, Confused Math Woman or Success Kid. And who among us hasn’t been soothed by a stressed-out Spongebob Squarepants, been judged by Grumpy Cat or related to a zeitgeisty Distracted Boyfriend zinger? But why do some memes go viral, while others don’t? What makes a meme stick in the global collective consciousness?

“A crossover from two distinct sides,” explains Dubai creative social strategist Alexandra Maia, founder of @alexhouseofsocial, of why some memes just make it. “For example, politics to cultural current trends, or something mainstream with something from pop culture – two very opposite or random things getting mixed together.”

Creative social strategist Alexandra Maia. Courtesy @alexhouseofsocial

And according to Maia, the benefits of memes are far-reaching.

“Memes not only show there is a great appetite for humour on social media – people want to laugh, they want a break from their troubles – they have also created a lot of opportunities for talented people who can create this type of content,” she says.

“A larger impact is the ability of memes that cross over from politics to cultural current trends, allowing for certain topics to gain larger attention in a format that is more easily consumed.”

This is an insight the MyTherapistSays creators agree with. “There is something to be said for our attention span not being able to process too much long-form content, but never tiring of the short-and-quick nature of memes,” says Argiris.

‘Be cheerful, Live your life’: The first meme from 3 BC

Salt Bae, AKA chef and restaurateur Nusret Gokce, inadvertently became a global meme thanks to his unique way of seasoning food. Courtesy Knowyourmeme

Just as the modern world didn’t invent graffiti, with ancient Greeks and Romans scrawling slogans and insults on public walls, and initials being carved into tree trunks since humans first encountered bark, nor are memes a particularly modern invention.

Anthropologists have long joked that the first meme dates back to 3 BC after archaeologists uncovered in what used to be the ancient city of Antioch, now modern Turkey, a mosaic image of a skeleton above the inscription: “Be cheerful, live your life.”

The world’s first Yolo, anyone?

“We think memes take the complexities of life, the struggles and inconsistencies, and summarise them in such a quick and quippy way where you're almost taken aback by the brutally funny honesty,” says Nora Tash.

“However, at the same time, it is incredibly creative, in its own special way, to be able to verbalise so aptly and honestly the trials and tribulations of everyday life in a way in which millions of people from different backgrounds, genders and experiences can still all come together and say: ‘This is so me!’”

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

How to volunteer The UAE volunteers campaign can be reached at www.volunteers.ae , or by calling 800-VOLAE (80086523), or emailing info@volunteers.ae.

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Cologne v Hoffenheim (11.30pm) Saturday Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig (6.30pm) Schalke v Fortuna Dusseldof (6.30pm) Mainz v Union Berlin (6.30pm) Paderborn v Augsburg (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (9.30pm) Sunday Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen (4.30pm) Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (6.30pm) SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (9on)

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

Salah in numbers €39 million: Liverpool agreed a fee, including add-ons, in the region of €39m (nearly Dh176m) to sign Salah from Roma last year. The exchange rate at the time meant that cost the Reds £34.3m - a bargain given his performances since. 13: The 25-year-old player was not a complete stranger to the Premier League when he arrived at Liverpool this summer. However, during his previous stint at Chelsea, he made just 13 Premier League appearances, seven of which were off the bench, and scored only twice. 57: It was in the 57th minute of his Liverpool bow when Salah opened his account for the Reds in the 3-3 draw with Watford back in August. The Egyptian prodded the ball over the line from close range after latching onto Roberto Firmino's attempted lob. 7: Salah's best scoring streak of the season occurred between an FA Cup tie against West Brom on January 27 and a Premier League win over Newcastle on March 3. He scored for seven games running in all competitions and struck twice against Tottenham. 3: This season Salah became the first player in Premier League history to win the player of the month award three times during a term. He was voted as the division's best player in November, February and March. 40: Salah joined Roger Hunt and Ian Rush as the only players in Liverpool's history to have scored 40 times in a single season when he headed home against Bournemouth at Anfield earlier this month. 30: The goal against Bournemouth ensured the Egyptian achieved another milestone in becoming the first African player to score 30 times across one Premier League campaign. 8: As well as his fine form in England, Salah has also scored eight times in the tournament phase of this season's Champions League. Only Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, with 15 to his credit, has found the net more often in the group stages and knockout rounds of Europe's premier club competition.

The specs Engine: 2.3-litre, turbo four-cylinder Transmission: 10-speed auto Power: 300hp Torque: 420Nm Price: Dh189,900 On sale: now

