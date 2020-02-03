From 'Loretta' to 'Smaht Pahk': our five favourite Super Bowl commercials

The Super Bowl is one of the most watched sporting events in the world. While the game is often the main focal point, the commercials played during it are also considered a big deal in itself. It has been reported that some of this year's ads have cost as much as $5.6 million (Dh20.5m) per 30 seconds of air time. Here's a round-up of our five favourite commercials:

Hyundai's Smaht Pahk

The South Korean car marker put together an entertaining ad featuring Boston celebs Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and John Krasinski in which they crank up the famous Boston accent (which mostly focuses on being unable to pronounce the letter R). Touting Hyundai’s “remote smart park” feature, there are plenty of famous locations (The Gahden, Foxborough, The Haabah, Saugus, etc) that get mentioned and there’s a special appearance by former Boston Red Sox David Ortiz. Wicked smaht.

Jeep’s Groundhog Dog

Bill Murray recreates his 1993 film Groundhog Day but there's a twist. After all February 2, 2020 wasn't only a "once-in-a-century" palindrome, but also Super Bowl Sunday as well as Groundhog Day so it all kind of makes sense for this commercial. While Murray wakes up seemingly having to repeat his day, he comes across a new Jeep Gladiator and gets to live a new adventure each day thanks to the car.

Hulu and Tom Brady

For the first time in three years, the New England Patriots didn’t play in the Super Bowl. Fans of the team were slightly worried when star quarterback Tom Brady posted a cryptic tweet on Jan 31 with some either thinking it meant the 42-year-old was leaving his team or retiring. While the commercial starting out on a serious tone, and almost made it seem as though he would be making an announcement about his career – it finishes by going in another direction completely.

Loretta and Google

Google shared a touching commercial called “Loretta.” It simply showed a Google screen with the first search asking “how not to forget” but as the commercial goes on, we hear a man’s voice remembering details about his life with his deceased wife. The ad, mixed in with sombre music playing in the background, makes for an emotional minute and a half. By the end, it’s not hard to want to shed a tear.

Rick & Morty and Pringles

In a bit of an interesting collaboration, the two companies combine forces in a hilarious ad. "Stack Pringles flavours, make new ones" starts out the 30-second ad with Rick, Morty and Summer as they watch on TV without realising that they are the ones in the commercial. When Morty comes out promoting Pringles stack flavours, Rick realises he’s a Morty bot. True to the comedy of Rick & Morty, the commercial feels like another scene from the show.

