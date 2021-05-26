48th Daytime Emmy Awards: Alex Trebek and Larry King get posthumous nominations

'General Hospital' from ABC leads the pack with a total of 21 nominations

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek and 'Larry King Now' host Larry King have both been posthumously nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards. AP, CNN / AP Photo

The National
May 26, 2021

The nominees among 40 categories for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Winners will be revealed during a live broadcast and on social media on Friday, June 25.

Both Alex Trebek and Larry King have received posthumous nominations; Trebek for Outstanding Game Show Host and King for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

Trebek died in November aged 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He had hosted the long-running quiz show Jeopardy! for more than three decades. King, known for his Larry King Live show, died in January aged 87 from sepsis.

The Jeopardy! host has been nominated a whopping 31 times for Outstanding Game Show Host, winning seven times, most recently in 2019 and 2020.

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek died in November. AP

As for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host, the category has only been around since 2015 and King has since been nominated four times, but has yet to win. He was awarded the Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011, however.

In other categories, Drew Barrymore and Hot Ones host Sean Evans also both earned their first Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, an award Kelly Clarkson took home last year and is also again up for, for her eponymous show, which scored six nods.

Overall, General Hospital, the longest-running American soap, led the pack, with a total of 21 nominations, followed by fellow soaps The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives, which got 11 each.

Here's the full list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold And The Beautiful – CBS
Days Of Our Lives – NBC
General Hospital – ABC
The Young and The Restless – CBS

Outstanding Limited Drama Series

The Bay – Popstar TV
Beacon Hill – ReelWomensNetwork.com
A House Divided – UMC
Studio City – Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud – Syndicated
Jeopardy! – Syndicated
Let's Make A Deal – CBS
The Price Is Right – CBS
Wheel Of Fortune – Syndicated

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Programme

Caught In Providence – Syndicated
Divorce Court – FOX
Judge Judy – Syndicated
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court – Syndicated
The People's Court – Syndicated

Outstanding Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning – CBS
Good Morning America – ABC
Sunday Today With Willie Geist – NBC
Today Show – NBC

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

The 3rd Hour Of Today – NBC
GMA3: What You Need To Know – ABC
Red Table Talk – Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk: The Estefans – Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall – Syndicated

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show – Syndicated
The Ellen DeGeneres Show – Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show – Syndicated
Live With Kelly And Ryan – Syndicated
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna – NBC

Outstanding Entertainment News Programme

Access Hollywood – Syndicated
E!'s Daily Pop – E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight – Syndicated
Extra – Syndicated
Inside Edition – Syndicated

Outstanding Daytime Special Event

94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – NBC
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards – IFC
David Blaine ascension – YouTube Originals
Jeopardy!: The Greatest Of All Time – Syndicated
Space Launch Live: America Returns To Space – Discovery and Science Channel

Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special

Special Call Your Mother – Comedy Central
Creators For Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama – YouTube Originals
I Am Patrick – CBN
The Manhattan Project  Electronic Field Trip – Digital Release
Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock – Vimeo
Red Table Talk: Will Smith's Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict – Facebook Watch
Time's Kid of the Year – Nickelodeon

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement

The Astronauts – Nickelodeon
The Drew Barrymore Show – Syndicated
Good Morning America – ABC
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – Netflix
Kid of the Year  Nickelodeon 2020 Kids' Choice Awards – Nickelodeon

Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless – CBS
Genie Francis as Laura Collins, General Hospital – ABC
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital – ABC
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane / Alex Marick, General Hospital – ABC
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful – CBS

Outstanding Performance By A Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital – ABC
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital – ABC
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful – CBS
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives – NBC
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron, The Young and the Restless – CBS
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives – NBC
Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller, General Hospital – ABC
Briana Henry as Jordan ashford, General Hospital – ABC
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Bold and the Beautiful – CBS

Outstanding Younger Performer In A Drama Series

Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital – ABC
Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Days of Our Lives – NBC
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless – CBS
Katelyn Macmullen as Willow Tait, General Hospital – ABC
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Guest Performer In A Drama Series

Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton, General Hospital – ABC
George Delhoyo as Orpheus, Days of Our Lives – NBC
Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton, General Hospital – ABC
Cady Mcclain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux, Days of Our Lives – NBC
Victoria Platt as Dr Amanda Raynor, Days of Our Lives – NBC

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sean Evans – Hot Ones | First We Feast
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager – Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest – Live With Kelly and Ryan

Outstanding Culinary Host

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie's Home Cooking – Food Network
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada at Home 2.0 – Food Network
Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking With Edward Delling-Williams – Recipe TV
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro – Food Network
Sophia Roe, Counter Space – Vice TV
Michael Symon, Symon's Dinners Cooking Out – Food Network

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let's Make A Deal – CBS
Steve Harvey, Family Feud – Syndicated
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 – Game Show Network
Pat Sajak, Wheel Of Fortune – Syndicated
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! – Syndicated

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans – Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall – Syndicated
Taraji P Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji – Facebook Watch
Larry King, Larry King Now – Ora TV
Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray – Syndicated
Amy Robach, Dr Jennifer Ashton, T J Holmes, GMA3: What You Need to Know – ABC
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield, Norris, Red Table Talk – Facebook Watch

Outstanding Writing Team For A Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful – CBS
General Hospital – ABC
The Young and the Restless – CBS

Outstanding Directing Team For A Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful – CBS
Days of Our Lives – NBC
General Hospital – ABC
The Young and the Restless – CBS

Outstanding Music Direction And Composition For A Daytime Programme

Dash & Lily – Netflix
Endlings – Hulu
Ghostwriter – Apple Tv+
I Am Patrick – CBN
The Letter for the King – Netflix

Outstanding Original Song

Cabana Boy TroyThe Kelly Clarkson Show – Syndicated
I Got The Music, Julie and the Phantoms – Netflix
More Than A VowThe Young and the Restless – CBS
The Other Side of HollywoodJulie and the Phantoms – Netflix
Unsaid Emily, Julie and the Phantoms – Netflix

Outstanding Lighting Direction For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme

The Bold and the Beautiful – CBS
Endlings – Hulu
Ghostwriter – Apple Tv+
Studio City – Amazon Prime Video
Trinkets – Netflix
The Young and the Restless – CBS

Outstanding Lighting Direction

The Ellen DeGeneres Show – Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show – Syndicated
Odd Squad – PBS
Sesame Street – HBO
The Talk – CBS

Outstanding Technical Team For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme

The Bold and the Beautiful – CBS
Days of Our Lives – NBC
General Hospital – ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Technical Team

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love – Netflix
CBS This Morning – CBS
Sesame Street – HBO
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space Discovery and Science Channel
The Talk – CBS
Wheel of Fortune – Syndicated

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love – Netflix
The Gaze Facebook Watch, YouTube

Outstanding Sound Mixing And Editing For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme

Endlings – Hulu
Ghostwriter – Apple TV+
The Letter for the King – Netflix
Trinkets – Netflix

Outstanding Live And Direct - To - Tape Sound Mixing

Family Feud – Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show – Syndicated
Let's Make a Deal – CBS
Tamron Hall – Syndicated
The View – ABC

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme

Dash & Lily – Netflix
Days of Our Lives – NBC
General Hospital – ABC
Julie and the Phantoms – Netflix
Trinkets – Netflix

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration / Scenic Design For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme

Dash & Lily – Netflix
Endlings – Hulu
Ghostwriter – Apple TV+
The Letter for the King – Netflix
Trinkets – Netflix
#Washed – Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design

Craftopia – HBO Max
The Kelly Clarkson Show – Syndicated
The New Legends Of Monkey – Netflix
Odd Squad – PBS
Weird But True – National Geographic Kids

Outstanding Costume Design / Styling For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme

Alexa & Katie – Netflix
Dash & Lily – Netflix
Days Of Our Lives – NBC
Julie and the Phantoms – Netflix
Trinkets – Netflix

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
The Healing Powers Of Dude – Netflix
Helpsters – Apple Tv+
Odd Squad – PBS

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme

Dash & Lily – Netflix
Ghostwriter – Apple Tv+
Julie and the Phantoms – Netflix
The Letter for the King – Netflix
Trinkets – Netflix

Outstanding Hairstyling

The Big Fib – Disney+
The Real – Syndicated
Red Table Talk – Facebook Watch
The Talk – CBS
The Wendy Williams Show – Syndicated

Outstanding Makeup For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme

Dash & Lily – Netflix
Julie and the Phantoms – Netflix
The Letter for the King – Netflix
Trinkets – Netflix
The Young and the Restless – CBS

Outstanding Make-up

All That – Nickelodeon
The Real – Syndicated
Red Table Talk – Facebook Watch
The Talk – CBS
The Wendy Williams Show – Syndicated

Updated: May 26th 2021, 10:47 AM
