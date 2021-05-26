48th Daytime Emmy Awards: Alex Trebek and Larry King get posthumous nominations

The nominees among 40 categories for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Winners will be revealed during a live broadcast and on social media on Friday, June 25.
Both Alex Trebek and Larry King have received posthumous nominations; Trebek for Outstanding Game Show Host and King for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.
Trebek died in November aged 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He had hosted the long-running quiz show Jeopardy! for more than three decades. King, known for his Larry King Live show, died in January aged 87 from sepsis.
The Jeopardy! host has been nominated a whopping 31 times for Outstanding Game Show Host, winning seven times, most recently in 2019 and 2020.
As for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host, the category has only been around since 2015 and King has since been nominated four times, but has yet to win. He was awarded the Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011, however.
In other categories, Drew Barrymore and Hot Ones host Sean Evans also both earned their first Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, an award Kelly Clarkson took home last year and is also again up for, for her eponymous show, which scored six nods.
Overall, General Hospital, the longest-running American soap, led the pack, with a total of 21 nominations, followed by fellow soaps The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives, which got 11 each.
Here's the full list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold And The Beautiful – CBS
Days Of Our Lives – NBC
General Hospital – ABC
The Young and The Restless – CBS
Outstanding Limited Drama Series
The Bay – Popstar TV
Beacon Hill – ReelWomensNetwork.com
A House Divided – UMC
Studio City – Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud – Syndicated
Jeopardy! – Syndicated
Let's Make A Deal – CBS
The Price Is Right – CBS
Wheel Of Fortune – Syndicated
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Programme
Caught In Providence – Syndicated
Divorce Court – FOX
Judge Judy – Syndicated
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court – Syndicated
The People's Court – Syndicated
Outstanding Morning Show
CBS Sunday Morning – CBS
Good Morning America – ABC
Sunday Today With Willie Geist – NBC
Today Show – NBC
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
The 3rd Hour Of Today – NBC
GMA3: What You Need To Know – ABC
Red Table Talk – Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk: The Estefans – Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall – Syndicated
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Drew Barrymore Show – Syndicated
The Ellen DeGeneres Show – Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show – Syndicated
Live With Kelly And Ryan – Syndicated
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna – NBC
Outstanding Entertainment News Programme
Access Hollywood – Syndicated
E!'s Daily Pop – E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight – Syndicated
Extra – Syndicated
Inside Edition – Syndicated
Outstanding Daytime Special Event
94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – NBC
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards – IFC
David Blaine ascension – YouTube Originals
Jeopardy!: The Greatest Of All Time – Syndicated
Space Launch Live: America Returns To Space – Discovery and Science Channel
Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special
Special Call Your Mother – Comedy Central
Creators For Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama – YouTube Originals
I Am Patrick – CBN
The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip – Digital Release
Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock – Vimeo
Red Table Talk: Will Smith's Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict – Facebook Watch
Time's Kid of the Year – Nickelodeon
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement
The Astronauts – Nickelodeon
The Drew Barrymore Show – Syndicated
Good Morning America – ABC
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – Netflix
Kid of the Year – Nickelodeon 2020 Kids' Choice Awards – Nickelodeon
Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless – CBS
Genie Francis as Laura Collins, General Hospital – ABC
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital – ABC
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane / Alex Marick, General Hospital – ABC
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful – CBS
Outstanding Performance By A Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital – ABC
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital – ABC
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful – CBS
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives – NBC
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron, The Young and the Restless – CBS
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives – NBC
Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller, General Hospital – ABC
Briana Henry as Jordan ashford, General Hospital – ABC
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Bold and the Beautiful – CBS
Outstanding Younger Performer In A Drama Series
Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital – ABC
Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Days of Our Lives – NBC
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless – CBS
Katelyn Macmullen as Willow Tait, General Hospital – ABC
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Guest Performer In A Drama Series
Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton, General Hospital – ABC
George Delhoyo as Orpheus, Days of Our Lives – NBC
Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton, General Hospital – ABC
Cady Mcclain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux, Days of Our Lives – NBC
Victoria Platt as Dr Amanda Raynor, Days of Our Lives – NBC
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sean Evans – Hot Ones | First We Feast
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager – Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest – Live With Kelly and Ryan
Outstanding Culinary Host
Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie's Home Cooking – Food Network
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada at Home 2.0 – Food Network
Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking With Edward Delling-Williams – Recipe TV
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro – Food Network
Sophia Roe, Counter Space – Vice TV
Michael Symon, Symon's Dinners Cooking Out – Food Network
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let's Make A Deal – CBS
Steve Harvey, Family Feud – Syndicated
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 – Game Show Network
Pat Sajak, Wheel Of Fortune – Syndicated
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! – Syndicated
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans – Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall – Syndicated
Taraji P Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji – Facebook Watch
Larry King, Larry King Now – Ora TV
Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray – Syndicated
Amy Robach, Dr Jennifer Ashton, T J Holmes, GMA3: What You Need to Know – ABC
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield, Norris, Red Table Talk – Facebook Watch
Outstanding Writing Team For A Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful – CBS
General Hospital – ABC
The Young and the Restless – CBS
Outstanding Directing Team For A Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful – CBS
Days of Our Lives – NBC
General Hospital – ABC
The Young and the Restless – CBS
Outstanding Music Direction And Composition For A Daytime Programme
Dash & Lily – Netflix
Endlings – Hulu
Ghostwriter – Apple Tv+
I Am Patrick – CBN
The Letter for the King – Netflix
Outstanding Original Song
Cabana Boy Troy, The Kelly Clarkson Show – Syndicated
I Got The Music, Julie and the Phantoms – Netflix
More Than A Vow, The Young and the Restless – CBS
The Other Side of Hollywood, Julie and the Phantoms – Netflix
Unsaid Emily, Julie and the Phantoms – Netflix
Outstanding Lighting Direction For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme
The Bold and the Beautiful – CBS
Endlings – Hulu
Ghostwriter – Apple Tv+
Studio City – Amazon Prime Video
Trinkets – Netflix
The Young and the Restless – CBS
Outstanding Lighting Direction
The Ellen DeGeneres Show – Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show – Syndicated
Odd Squad – PBS
Sesame Street – HBO
The Talk – CBS
Outstanding Technical Team For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme
The Bold and the Beautiful – CBS
Days of Our Lives – NBC
General Hospital – ABC
The Young and the Restless – CBS
Outstanding Technical Team
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love – Netflix
CBS This Morning – CBS
Sesame Street – HBO
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space – Discovery and Science Channel
The Talk – CBS
Wheel of Fortune – Syndicated
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love – Netflix
The Gaze – Facebook Watch, YouTube
Outstanding Sound Mixing And Editing For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme
Endlings – Hulu
Ghostwriter – Apple TV+
The Letter for the King – Netflix
Trinkets – Netflix
Outstanding Live And Direct - To - Tape Sound Mixing
Family Feud – Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show – Syndicated
Let's Make a Deal – CBS
Tamron Hall – Syndicated
The View – ABC
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme
Dash & Lily – Netflix
Days of Our Lives – NBC
General Hospital – ABC
Julie and the Phantoms – Netflix
Trinkets – Netflix
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration / Scenic Design For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme
Dash & Lily – Netflix
Endlings – Hulu
Ghostwriter – Apple TV+
The Letter for the King – Netflix
Trinkets – Netflix
#Washed – Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design
Craftopia – HBO Max
The Kelly Clarkson Show – Syndicated
The New Legends Of Monkey – Netflix
Odd Squad – PBS
Weird But True – National Geographic Kids
Outstanding Costume Design / Styling For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme
Alexa & Katie – Netflix
Dash & Lily – Netflix
Days Of Our Lives – NBC
Julie and the Phantoms – Netflix
Trinkets – Netflix
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
The Healing Powers Of Dude – Netflix
Helpsters – Apple Tv+
Odd Squad – PBS
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme
Dash & Lily – Netflix
Ghostwriter – Apple Tv+
Julie and the Phantoms – Netflix
The Letter for the King – Netflix
Trinkets – Netflix
Outstanding Hairstyling
The Big Fib – Disney+
The Real – Syndicated
Red Table Talk – Facebook Watch
The Talk – CBS
The Wendy Williams Show – Syndicated
Outstanding Makeup For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Programme
Dash & Lily – Netflix
Julie and the Phantoms – Netflix
The Letter for the King – Netflix
Trinkets – Netflix
The Young and the Restless – CBS
Outstanding Make-up
All That – Nickelodeon
The Real – Syndicated
Red Table Talk – Facebook Watch
The Talk – CBS
The Wendy Williams Show – Syndicated