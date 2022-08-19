'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': cast, plot and how it ties into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Fans keen for a fresh take on the superhero genre need wait no longer — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming on Disney+ now.

As a procedural legal comedy, She-Hulk takes the Marvel Comics Universe into unexpected directions; notably drawing humour from the more mundane aspects of being a superhero.

Much of the show’s comedy is derived from its main character Jennifer Walters, as she struggles to balance her legal career with her powers as She-Hulk.

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer struggling to balance her career with her superpowers. Photo: Marvel Studios

Tatiana Maslany, who stars as Walters, told The National this conflict was what made the character most interesting to her. “She's built this life for herself that she does not want to let go of. She's trained and worked so hard to be a lawyer, and she has to constantly prove herself.

“To navigate those two versions of her was super-interesting. Honestly, when I read the pilot, I was like ‘I have to do this because it's so funny’.”

Here's everything you need to know about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

What is 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' about?

Created by Stan Lee, the first issue of The Savage She-Hulk was released in February 1980. In the comics, Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner, also known as the Incredible Hulk. The daughter of a Los Angeles County sheriff, Walters ends up drawn into a conflict with the mob, and is gunned down.

Although Banner saves her life with a blood transfusion, he accidentally passes on his superhero genes; giving her a milder form of his own powers.

The new Disney+ show takes a different approach.

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Walters is born with the Hulk gene — and Banner takes her out to the wilderness, to teach her how to control her powers. Like Banner, Walters’ abilities are triggered by emotions; gaining super strength and turning green when she becomes angry or fearful.

Who is in the cast?

Maslany, known mostly for her work on Orphan Black, takes on the titular role of lawyer Jennifer Walters, a woman trying to balance her work as the “face of the superhuman law division” at her company, with her 6 foot, 7 inch green-skinned superhero alter-ego.

Mark Ruffalo, meanwhile, reprises his role as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, who helps her learn to control her powers.

Tim Roth also reprises his role of Emil Blonsky / Abomination — a character he first portrayed in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, and more recently in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Doctor Strange’s sidekick Wong (Benedict Wong) is also stars in the show.

Mark Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, to teach cousin, Jennifer Walters how to control her superpowers. Photo: Marvel Studios

The nine-episode show will also feature The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil as Titania, a social media influencer who becomes Walters's nemesis. Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Renee Elise Goldsberry also appear.

How will She-Hulk tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In the show, Walters insists: “I’m not a superhero. That is for billionaires and narcissists. And adult orphans, for some reason.” However, throughout the comics, She-Hulk is a member of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and SHIELD. In a DC/Marvel crossover, she also worked alongside Wonder Woman.

The events of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' takes place after the events of 'Avengers: End Game'. Photo: Marvel / Disney

The appearance of Marvel universe stalwarts Hulk and Wong in the show suggest Walters will ultimately be pulled into the orbit of her fellow superheroes. Showrunner Gao has also confirmed that the show is set shortly after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; beyond the events of Avengers: Endgame.

How can I watch it in the Middle East?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is out now on Disney+. The service is available for a monthly fee of Dh29.99 and can be registered for on the website.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the MCU films and shows expected this year: