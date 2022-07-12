'What We Do in the Shadows' season four release date: what to expect as FX show returns

TV hit What We Do in the Shadows, the critically acclaimed mockumentary comedy-horror series, returns with season four on Tuesday.

The show is based on the 2014 film of the same name by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. It follows four vampire roommates and a "familiar" spirit navigating life in modern-day Staten Island, New York.

Since the show's debut in 2019, it has been nominated for a number of accolades including at the Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2020.

The series broadcasts on FX but can also be streamed on Hulu.

Last month, it was announced the hit series will be renewed for a fifth and sixth season.

When is the season four release date and how many episodes are there?

The show's premiere is on Tuesday, with episodes one and two to broadcast on the same day. Much like the show’s previous seasons, there will be 10 episodes. Episodes are between 22 and 30 minutes.

Who is in the cast of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’?

The show stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou as vampires Nandor the Relentless, Leslie “Laszlo” Cravensworth and Nadja of Antipaxos. Also returning are Mark Proksch, who plays "energy" vampire Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillen as Nandor’s long-suffering Latino familiar Guillermo de la Cruz.

Anthony Atamanuik as Sean Rinaldi, Doug Jones as Baron Afanas, Beanie Feldstein as Jenna, Nick Kroll as Simon the Devious and Jake McDorman as Jeff Suckler have recurring supporting roles on the show.

What is season four about?

The synopsis of the fourth season, according to the FX Networks YouTube channel, says: "What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires, and their human familiar, who’ve ‘lived’ together for hundreds of years. Season four continues to make the case for blood and comedy with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.''

Meanwhile, the official trailer for the fourth season was released on June 23. It’s been viewed more than 3.3 million times on YouTube (as of writing).

The video, which is just over one minute and 45 seconds, offers a glimpse into the quirky vampires’ adventures in New York, as Boney M's Rasputin plays in the background.

Plotlines for the coming season seem to include the opening of a nightclub, Nandor's search for a new wife (which hilariously includes the return of his 37 previously deceased ones) and some home improvement.