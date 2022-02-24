'Ozark' season 4, part 2: release date, cast and plot

The countdown is on for the final episodes of the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series Ozark. The show returned for the first half of season 4 on January 21, offering fans the first seven episodes. Now the streaming platform has announced the date for the second half of season 4, so eager fans can mark their calendars.

"We always thought five [seasons] was the outside number," showrunner Chris Mundy told The Wrap.

"It just felt like after that — we didn’t want to repeat ourselves. We didn't want the show to feel like it was continuing because it was a TV show and it had to continue. So really the decision has always been between 'is it four [seasons] or is it five', and then Netflix hit upon the idea of saying, 'We'll do four but we'll make it long and split it in this way,' and that felt perfect."

So for those who can’t wait any longer, here’s everything you need to know. Beware, there are spoilers below.

When will 'Ozark' season 4, part 2 be released?

The second part of season four will come out on Netflix globally on Friday, April 29 and will also have seven episodes.

The news was announced when Netflix released a teaser trailer showing Julia Garner’s character Ruth Langmore driving in her truck after the shocking events of the finale of season 4, part 1.

Who's in the cast of the final episodes of ‘Ozark’?

Here are the characters left standing in the final episodes: Marty Byrde (played by Jason Bateman), Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), Ruth Langmore (Garner), Charlotte Byrde (Sofia Hublitz), Jonah Byrde (Skylar Gaertner) and Omar Navarro (Felix Solis).

New characters introduced in the first half of the season who will be back include Alfonso Herrera as Javi, a member of the Navarro cartel, Bruce Davison as retired Illinois senator Randall Schafer, and Ali Stroker as Charles-Ann. There is still one character who has yet to be introduced in the series but will likely have an important role: Veronica Falcon as Omar Navarro's sister Camila, who is also the mother of Javi.

Characters who won't be making a return after meeting an unfortunate end in the first half of season four include Lisa Emery (playing Darlene Snell, the local drug operation leader and the Byrdes' nemesis), Charlie Tahan (Wyatt Langmore, Ruth's cousin), Robert C Treveiler (Sheriff Nix) and John Bedford Lloyd (mob chief Frank Cosgrove Sr).

What is 'Ozark' about?

The Netflix Original tells the story of Marty Byrde, a talented financial adviser who gets roped into laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel. He drags his wife, Wendy, and their two children, Charlotte and Jonah, from Chicago to the Ozarks in Missouri, where they open a casino.

The second half of season four will pick up right after the shocking end of the first half, in which Snell and Wyatt are killed by Javi (Herrera) right after their wedding, causing Ruth to have an epic meltdown and threatening to take revenge on whoever committed the crime.

This leads fans back to the recently released 49-second teaser trailer showing Ruth in her truck. Throughout the clip, her voiceover explains how she is a “cursed Langmore” because of her traumatic upbringing surrounded by “violence and death.”

In the final seconds of the teaser, she’s shown looking at her rifle placed on the passenger seat, completely emotionless, potentially hinting at a violent end to the series.

Meanwhile, the Byrdes are still looking to get out of the Ozarks and head back to Chicago, which seems to be what the opening scenes of season 4 referred to, before it took a dramatic turn showing the family's car crashing and turned over. Instead of an answer about what happened and if the family managed to survive, viewers were only left knowing that the scene was a flash-forward.