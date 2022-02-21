'Bridgerton' season two: release date, cast and plot of the hit Netflix show

Shonda Rhimes’s hit Regency drama Bridgerton is returning for its second season. The show was a surprise smash hit, at one point becoming the most watched Netflix series (but was later surpassed by Squid Game). So, in anticipation of the new season, here’s everything we know about the coming season of the show.

When will season two of 'Bridgerton' be out?

Dear readers, I know my absence has only made your hearts grow fonder; however, you will not have to wait much longer. Bridgerton Season 2 debuts March 25, 2022, only on Netflix 💐 pic.twitter.com/4awxEAcSCo — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 25, 2021

It was announced on Christmas that the second season of the popular show will return to Netflix on March 25. The show's cast, including new leads Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, announced the date in a short clip.

Who’s in the cast of 'Bridgerton' season two?

Since the new season will have a different focus, this means that some cast members from the first season will not appear such as Rege-Jean Page, who starred as Duke Simon Basset. His exit from the show was confirmed in April 2021.

However, his love interest in the first season, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) is expected to return in a supporting role. Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton will take the lead alongside potential love interest Kate Sharma, played by Ashley.

Meanwhile Charithra Chandran also joins the cast as Edwin Sharma, Kate’s sister who is also a love interest for Anthony while Shelley Conn will play their mother, Lady Mary Sharma.

Other recurring cast include Julie Andrews (the voice of Lady Whistleblower), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and the rest of the core cast including Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ruth Gemmell and Claudia Jessie.

What is the season two of 'Bridgerton' about?

The show returns with a new focus: this time on eldest Bridgerton son Anthony and his mission to find a wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, his search leads to sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma, who have just arrived from India.

Anthony decides to court Edwina, but when Kate discovers that true love isn't high on his priority list, she decides to step in to try and stop the union. However, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring only brings them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

So far an official trailer hasn't yet been released, but a teaser trailer has been.