WWE's Lita on her return to the ring at 46: 'Opportunity knocked and I just answered'

It’s been more than 15 years since Lita last won a WWE women’s championship.

Now she’s readying to step back into the ring to take on Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah on Saturday.

While most wrestling fans are happy to see this “dream” match-up of two top female wrestlers from different eras, Lita, whose real name is Amy Dumas, admits it wasn’t exactly a long, drawn-out plan.

“This all happened very spontaneously, which is actually my specialty. If I overthink, things tend to get in the way of myself,” she tells The National.

Lita made her WWE debut in 2000. Photo: WWE

She says it all began when she was a part of the Women’s Royal Rumble in January, an annual pay-per-view where wrestlers across generations are able to compete against one another until a single winner is left in the ring. While she didn’t win, she still ended up with an opportunity for a title shot.

“Right as I was leaving the Royal Rumble after the match, they asked me if I wanted to challenge Becky. And it was perfect timing because my adrenaline was still going from having just been in the ring.

“And I didn't have time to get in the way of myself or overthink why I shouldn't accept the challenge. I just thought about why I should, and so, it was just the opportunity. There wasn't a lot of thought as to why is this the right time? Opportunity knocked and I just answered.”

At 46 years old, Lita looks to be in incredible shape and, as recently shown on an episode of Raw, can still impressively pull off her signature move, the Moonsault (a backflip splash off the top ropes). She says she’s always enjoyed keeping active and healthy but has stepped up her workouts in preparation for the coming match.

“I have made my workouts much more intense to prepare for being in the ring, doing a lot of sprints to make sure my cardio is good. I've just been spending time in the ring training, doing all my old moves,” she says.

It's not lost on Lita that she has often been cited as an inspiration for the many women competing in not only the WWE but also other wrestling promotions.

More than two decades after she first made her WWE debut in 2000, she says that the younger wrestlers who once looked up to her have been able help her as she returns to in-ring action.

Quote I feel that it is such an honour to go experience a culture [in Saudi Arabia] so different from what I'm used to Lita, WWE wrestler

“I think with this most recent challenge to Becky is where it started to sink in a little bit, how much I was able to inspire the women that are there now. Mainly because they told me right before my segment or after and helped give me confidence.

“It really feels like a nice full circle where when they were young growing up, I was able to inspire them. And then now when I'm making this big comeback off of a long hiatus, they're inspiring me to give me the extra confidence that I need to go out there and do my best.”

As more strides are being made in women’s wrestling, including an impressive three matches on the card at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Lita says she thinks it can go even further.

“I never thought I would see women's wrestling rise as high as it is now. And it's so exciting to watch because as fire as it is right now, it feels like it is still just beginning. It feels like just such an exciting time to watch. What can they pull off next?”

As she prepares to head to Saudi Arabia for the first time, the wrestler says she cannot wait to experience all that Jeddah has to offer.

“I will not sleep while I am there. I just want to soak up the culture and the experience of being clear on the other side of the world as much as I possibly can,” she says. “I feel that it is such an honour to go experience a culture so different from what I'm used to and I look so forward to interacting with as many people as I possibly can.”