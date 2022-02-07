WWE Elimination Chamber in Jeddah: start time, matches and how to watch in the UAE

The WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber, its seventh major event in part of a 10-year deal signed between the wrestling event company and the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia in 2018.

Ahead of the anticipated pay-per-view, here’s everything you need to know.

When and where is Elimination Chamber 2022?

The event, which will take place on February 19 at the 35,000-seater Jeddah Super Dome, marks the first time that the WWE is bringing a major pay-per-view to Saudi Arabia. The annual Elimination Chamber (which is the third PPV of the year) is part of the road to WrestleMania, which happens in April.

What time does Elimination Chamber begin?

The event starts at 8pm KSA or 9pm GST in the UAE.

Which matches have been announced?

The WWE has announced a few matches set to take place in Jeddah. Here’s the current match card:

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins vs Austin Theory vs Riddle vs AJ Styles.

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Goldberg.

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Lita.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs The Viking Raiders.

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss.

How to watch Elimination Chamber in the UAE?

In the UAE, fans who subscribe to the WWE Network will be able to watch the event live as well as replays of it afterwards as part of the video-on-demand service. Those in the US can watch on streaming service Peacock.

What is an Elimination Chamber match?

In the Elimination Chamber format, wrestlers battle it out inside a chain-linked circular steel structure around the ring. There are generally six participants competing in the match. It starts off with two wrestlers while the remaining four wait in an enclosure chamber outside each ring corner.

In five-minute intervals, each chamber is opened until all the wrestlers are competing inside the ring, with the winner determined as the last one standing not eliminated by pinfall or submission. The first Elimination Chamber match took place in 2002 and there have been 28 since.