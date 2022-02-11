'Crash Landing on You' stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin get engaged

There may not be a second season of the Netflix K-drama hit Crash Landing On You, but fans of the show are in for a real-life happy ending.

The two leads, who played love interests, have announced they are getting married.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin (real name Kim Tae-pyung) have used social media to share the news of their planned nuptials, which will reportedly be a private ceremony in Seoul in March.

On her Instagram account, Son posted a picture of a small wedding dress. She wrote: “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes … it’s him. Boy meets girl, recognises each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together … I couldn’t imagine!”

Meanwhile Hyun Bin posted a handwritten note to fans. As translated by K-Pop website Soompi, it read: “Probably many of you have guessed, right? It’s true. I have made the important decision of marriage and am cautiously taking steps toward the second stage of my life. I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh (Son Ye-Jin): to always walk together in the days that lie ahead.

“The 'Jung Hyuk and Se Ri' who were together in the drama will take the first step together in that future. I believe that people will rejoice and celebrate our first steps together with the same affection and warmth that you have shown us so far. Until we can meet in person again, please stay happy and healthy.”

The couple have been dating for more than a year. Fans had been rooting for them to date in real life after they starred in Crash Landing On You. The hit show, which ran between December 2019 and February 2020, was not only popular in South Korea but also became one of the most popular K-dramas internationally.

Crash Landing On You is the third highest-rated drama in South Korean television history. It has 16 episodes on Netflix. The couple played star-crossed lovers in the series, which follows what happens after a South Korean heiress goes on a paragliding ride and accidentally gets blown off course and lands in North Korea.

