'Squid Game' universe begins as Netflix confirms season 2

Netflix has said there will be a second season of last year’s breakout South Korean hit Squid Game.

“The Squid Game universe has just begun,” the streaming platform's co-chief executive and chief content officer Ted Sarandos said, speaking to Variety.

Sarandos confirmed earlier comments made by Hwang Dong-hyuk, writer and director of the show, who in November said that the grisly drama would return. A date for the coming season has yet to be revealed.

“We are in talks for season two,” Hwang said previously. “It’s all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we are in the brainstorming stages. I think with the success as big as this one, I feel it would not make sense to create a season two.”

Lee Jung-jae and O Yeong-su in 'Squid Game'. Photo: Netflix

The South Korean series revolves around a morbid competition pitting debt-ridden individuals against each other in fatal challenges for the chance to win a jaw-dropping 45.6 billion won ($38.6 million).

Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched show in September. It hit the No 1 spot in 94 countries and was viewed by 142 million households, according to the streaming platform's official figures. So the fact Netflix has confirmed it for another season is far from surprising.

Sarandos said the show’s potential extends beyond the streaming platform, and could grow to encompass live experiences, games and merchandise.

This month, Squid Game star O Yeong-su made history as the first actor from South Korea to win a Golden Globe. He took home the award for best supporting actor for his role as Player 001, beating tough competition from Succession’s Kieran Culkin and Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein.