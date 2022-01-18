'Money Heist: Korea': first teaser trailer unveiled in anticipated remake of hit show

The first teaser trailer of the anticipated South Korean remake of Money Heist (La casa de papel) has been revealed.

In the clip that’s just under a minute-and-a-half, we’re introduced to Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor. He is seen looking over plans in a dingy room that has laptops and other devices spread across a table. He then turns to a wall full of unique masks, from traditional Korean ones to the Salvador Dali face covering made famous in the original Spanish series.

As he’s about to reach for a mask, the scene switches to show Kim Yun-jin as investigating officer Woo Jin in a room as she’s seemingly trying to crack down on what appears to be the Professor’s heist plan.

The teaser also reveals the full title of the coming show, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, as well as the rest of the cast members: Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Jeon Jong-seo as Tokio, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo. The series is directed by Kim Hong-sun.

An exact release date has not yet been revealed for the show, although it is expected to air this year.

Money Heist, also known as La casa de papel, is a Spanish series that ran for five seasons. The show revolved around two heists, at the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain, and is narrated by Tokio, played by Ursula Corbero. The most recent season ended last month with Netflix releasing the final five episodes in December.

The show was originally produced by the private Spanish broadcaster Antena 3 and opened to mixed reviews in May 2017.

After low ratings, it was cancelled after one season before Netflix came in and re-edited the first season to cut down the time per episode, making it ideal for binge-watching. It was the platform's most-watched non-English series in 2018. Netflix then picked up the show, allowing for a full five seasons.