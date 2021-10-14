'Money Heist' season five, volume two: release date, cast and trailer

The end is near for the Netflix show Money Heist (La Casa de Papel). A teaser trailer for the second half of the final season of the popular Spanish series was released on Wednesday.

The heavily anticipated first half of season five was broadcast on September 3 and became the most-watched show in the UAE the next day, as well as a trending topic on Twitter globally.

While there are only five episodes remaining, the big question will be how the show wraps up. Here’s everything you need to know about Money Heist, season five: volume two …

Beware, spoilers ahead.

When will 'Money Heist' season five: volume two be released?

The season half of the final season will be available to stream on Netflix from December 3. It consists of five episodes.

It will pick up where the last episode of season five: volume one ended – which includes the group still trapped in the Mint of Spain and the death of a major character.

Who's in the cast of ‘Money Heist’?

Most of the main cast returns, including Alvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituno as Lisbon, Miguel Herran as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Berlin and Esther Acebo as Stockholm.

Past characters who died in the series but still appeared in the show thanks to flashbacks include Alonso as Berlin and Alba Flores as fan-favourite Nairobi.

However, it remains to be seen if Ursula Corbero, who played the narrator for the first five seasons of the show, will return as Tokyo. She was fatally wounded in the final episode of season five: volume one, and sacrificed herself in order to buy her heist mates more time.

What does the new teaser trailer tell us?

The dramatic 26-second trailer picks up right after Tokyo’s death, with the group left heartbroken as The Professor narrates how he won’t lose any more people.

“In the last few hours, I've lost people very dear to me. And I won't let anyone else fall because of this heist,” he says. It seems he’s moved into action as he’s shown loading a gun for the first time in the show.

Other scenes show Lisbon (Raquel Murillo) getting caught by the army, Sagasta (Jose Manuel Seda) and Arteche (Jennifer Miranda) possibly taking down one of the members of the gang and lots more action inside the Bank of Spain. Although the group escape the Mint of Spain in the first two seasons, can they get as lucky one more time?