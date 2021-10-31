Celebrities at Pride of Britain Awards: Sharon Stone, Rod Stewart and 'Ted Lasso' cast

The Pride of Britain Awards took place in London on Saturday night, with a host of celebrities turning out to the annual ceremony, which recognises the nation’s unsung heroes.

Hosted at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, American actress Sharon Stone was joined on the red carpet by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster, and British television presenter Holly Willoughby.

Stone presented an award at the event, which she described as "really amazing and these stories are so touching and capture what people have been through”.

The Basic Instinct actress was pictured with Hassan Alkhawam, a Syrian refugee who lives in Northern Ireland, who was given the Prince's Trust Young Achiever award.

Sharon Stone, left, and Hannah Waddingham arrive at the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in London. AP Photo

Also in attendance were singer Anne-Marie, comedienne Katherine Ryan and Olympian Sir Mo Farah.

The show was presented by Carol Vorderman, 60, who has presented the show annually since 2000. This year, she was joined by dance troupe Diversity's star Ashley Banjo, 33.

“My favourite part of the awards are the winners and how happy they are that they’re being celebrated," said Vorderman.

“These incredible people make you want to be a better person. And even though everyone says how much it makes them cry, it is a celebration too, of all the truly extraordinary things they have done.”

Banjo said of his first time hosting the event: “I’m feeling good, really excited. I don’t take any event for granted. The last time we did Pride of Britain we had no audience so it’s nice to be back. It feels good."

The Pride of Britain Awards take place annually, and reward individuals and groups who have acted bravely or been extraordinary. The winners, who are people from all backgrounds, are chosen by a panel of celebrities and well-known figures.

This year, just under a dozen awards were handed out, with a lifetime achievement award going to Rosemary Cox, 82, who successfully campaigned to set up the first Organ Donor Register in the UK. Special recognition was also given to the British scientists behind the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine.