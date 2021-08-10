Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams in Netflix series, 'Wednesday'

A retelling of the Addams family's story is coming to Netflix.

Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton, will spotlight Wednesday Addams, the teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, known for her morbid fascinations and dark braided pigtails.

It was announced on Monday that Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is to play matriarch Morticia Addams and Puerto Rican Narcos actor Luis Guzman will step in to play Gomez Addams. It was previously reported that Jenna Ortega will star as the titular Wednesday.

According to Netflix, the eight-episode live-action series "will see everyone’s favourite maiden of the macabre graduate into a full-fledged leading lady".

Teaser art for new Tim Burton-directed series 'Wednesday' about the Addams family. Netflix

"A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams's years as a student at Nevermore Academy," Netflix says of the new series.

"Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

The Addams family have been adapted from cartoons, first created by American illustrator Charles Addams for The New Yorker in 1938, to television, film and video game characters.

In the past, Morticia has been notably played by Carolyn Jones (in the 1964 series), Anjelica Huston (in films The Addams Family and Addams Family Values), Daryl Hannah (in Addams Family Reunion) and Brooke Shields (in 2010 musical, The Addams Family). Gomez has been played by Raul Julia, Tim Curry, Glenn Taranto, Nathan Lane and Roger Rees, and Wednesday by Lisa Loring, Christina Ricci, Krysta Rodriguez, Rachel Potter and Carrie Hope Fletcher.

The extended Wednesday cast is yet to be announced. However, other family members include Pugsley, Wednesday's older brother, and Pubert, their younger brother; Uncle Fester, the brother of Gomez; Grandmama; the hairy Cousin Itt; and a disembodied hand called Thing.

Burton is known for his pop-horror films and TV series, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, which he wrote, and Frankenweenie, Beetlejuice and Corpse Bride, all of which he directed.

Hidden killer Sepsis arises when the body tries to fight an infection but damages its own tissue and organs in the process. The World Health Organisation estimates it affects about 30 million people each year and that about six million die. Of those about three million are newborns and 1.2 are young children. Patients with septic shock must often have limbs amputated if clots in their limbs prevent blood flow, causing the limbs to die. Campaigners say the condition is often diagnosed far too late by medical professionals and that many patients wait too long to seek treatment, confusing the symptoms with flu.

