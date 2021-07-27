Comic-Con trailers: 'Dexter', 'Chucky' and 'Doctor Who' previews premiere in San Diego

This year, popular comic book convention San Diego Comic-Con International took place as a virtual event for the second year in a row. The Comic-Con@Home 2021 ran from July 23 to 25.

Although there were no meet and greet opportunities with Lord of the Rings stars, fans arriving in anime cosplay, or in-person panels with Marvel and DC comic creators, there was one consistent feature of the convention, as a bumper selection of trailers dropped, teasing some of the best film and TV shows to look forward to this year.

We round up the best trailers to have dropped at Comic-Con@Home 2021:

Television series:

'Dexter: New Blood'

For many fans, the ending of Dexter in 2013 was a flop. But it seems Showtime wants to right its wrongs with a ninth season, dubbed Dexter: New Blood.

Our murderous protagonist seems to have established a new life for himself in a snowy setting, miles away from his former home of Miami, Florida. Seemingly on the straight and narrow, can Dexter run away from his past forever? Unlikely, as that would make for some very boring TV.

Michael C Hall resumes the role of the eponymous lead character, and Jennifer Carpenter, who played his sister Debra Morgan in the original run, is listed as a guest star. The series is set to debut on Sunday, November 7.

'Doctor Who', season 13

The British sci-fi hit is back with a 13th series, with Jodie Whittaker making her return as the Doctor.

Billed as her "biggest adventure yet", there is no confirmed date for the BBC series' return. Jacob Anderson stars as new character, Vinder, alongside returning cast members, Mandip Gill and John Bishop.

'Lucifer', season 6

With a new trailer, Netflix confirmed very little about the final series of Lucifer, starring British actor Tom Ellis in the lead. However, the streaming giant confirmed the season will drop on Friday, September 10, and it seems that Lucifer is leaving Los Angeles ... but is it for good?

'Chucky', season 1

Chucky is back, and seemingly creepier than ever - but this time there is a whole series of horror, not just a film.

The famed slasher doll utters his famous line, "Hi, I'm Chucky, wanna play?" at the beginning of the, frankly, haunting trailer.

The series stars Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler with Brad Dourif reprising his role as the voice of Chucky. It is set to debut on Tuesday, October 12 and is a narrative continuation of the seventh film in the franchise, Cult of Chucky.

'The Walking Dead', season 11

The first trailer for season 11 of The Walking Dead, which is also its last, was released.

The series, which is set to air from Sunday, August 22, looks darker than ever before, starring Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Films:

'Army of Thieves'

The trailer for Netflix's Army of Thieves, the film prequel to Army of the Dead, which was released in May, dropped at Comic-Con@Home 2021.

Billed as "coming soon", Netflix says of the film: "In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe."

'Horror Noire'

Horror buffs will want to watch out for Horror Noire, an anthology film that features six shorts by six different filmmakers, all highlighting black horror stories. The anthology features new work by established and emerging talents, and is the follow-up to 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror.

'Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time'

The fourth and final Evangelion movie is coming to Amazon Prime on Friday, August 13. At Comic-Con@Home 2021, the streaming platform shared new exclusive footage.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time promises to conclude the story of Evangelion and the Angels.

The Bio Favourite holiday destination: Either Kazakhstan or Montenegro. I've been involved in events in both countries and they are just stunning. Favourite book: I am a huge of Robin Cook's medical thrillers, which I suppose is quite apt right now. My mother introduced me to them back home in New Zealand. Favourite film or television programme: Forrest Gump is my favourite film, that's never been up for debate. I love watching repeats of Mash as well. Inspiration: My late father moulded me into the man I am today. I would also say disappointment and sadness are great motivators. There are times when events have brought me to my knees but it has also made me determined not to let them get the better of me.

