Markie Post, veteran TV actor of ‘Night Court', dies aged 70

Actress Markie Post arrives at the Spike TV Guys Choice award show in Los Angeles on May 30, 2008. AP

Markie Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom Night Court and was a regular presence on TV for four decades, has died. She was 70.

Her manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, said Post died on Saturday in Los Angeles after a years-long battle with cancer.

Post was a long-time TV regular who appeared in shows from Cheers to Scrubs.

But she was best known for her seven-season run on NBC’s Night Court, the Manhattan municipal court sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Judge Harry T Stone.

Post became a full-time cast member of Night Court in season three as Christine Sullivan, a sincere and strong-willed woman who served as a constant foil to Dan Fielding, John Larroquette’s womanising, narcissistic prosecutor.

With comic rebuttal, Christine deflected Dan's lechery throughout the series.

Although an unrealised romance between Christine and Harry was often teased, Night Court ended with Dan realising the public defender was the love of his life.

Several of Post’s Night Court co-stars have died in recent years.

Anderson died at 65 in 2018. In July, Charles Robinson, who played the clerk Mac, died at 75.

NBC is developing a sequel to the series.

Post had two daughters with her second husband, TV producer and writer Michael Ross.

“Our pride is in who she was in addition to acting, a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world,” the family said.

Post started in TV behind the camera, working on the production crew of game shows Double Dare and Card Sharks.

Her first series regular role was in the Lee Majors action adventure series The Fall Guy, in which she played Terri Michaels from 1982 to 1985.

Post’s other credits include playing Cameron Diaz’s mother in There’s Something about Mary; Elliot Reid’s mother on Scrubs; and appearances in The Love Boat, The A-Team and Fantasy Island.

While receiving chemotherapy treatment, she acted in the Lifetime movie Christmas Reservations and was a guest star on the ABC series The Kids are Alright.

