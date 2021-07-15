MTV's 'Cribs' to make a comeback with Big Sean, JoJo Siwa and Martha Stewart to feature

More than 20 years since it was first broadcast, MTV’s Cribs is set to return to screens.

A series of new episodes has been announced, to be shown in the US from August 11. The show, which takes fans into the houses of the rich and famous, is set feature the abodes of several big-name stars, including Big Sean, Rick Ross, Tinashe, Nick Young, Tia Mowry, Marsai Martin, JoJo Siwa, Scott Disick, Martha Stewart, Jordyn Woods, Kathy Griffin, and Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross.

Each episode will run for 30 minutes. No UAE screening date has been announced.

Watch a vintage Cribs clip starring DJ Khaled here:

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” said Nina L Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer at MTV Entertainment Group.

“We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

The show was first broadcast in September 2000, long before Vogue launched its 73 Questions series, and Architectural Digest started its Open Door videos. It gave viewers insights into the domestic lives of some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Kim Kardashian and Robbie Williams.

Here are more noughties shows we'd love to see revived:

'Scrubs'

'Scrubs' cast from left: JD (Zach Braff), Elliot (Sarah Chalke), Turk (Donald Faison), Dr Cox (John C McGinley), Janitor (Neil Flynn) and Carla (Judy Reyes). NBC

Medical sitcom Scrubs ran from 2001 until 2010, starring Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison and John C McGinley as JD, Elliot, Turk and Dr Cox, respectively.

The series wrapped up after nine seasons, but a modern spin on the show would make it well worth a watch. How would a global pandemic affect the medical team at Sacred Heart Hospital?

'Punk'd'

You can find Punk'd-style videos on TikTok and Instagram daily, but the early-2000s hidden camera, practical joke reality television series, hosted by Ashton Kutcher, had a certain magic to it.

Watch 'Friends' star Matthew Perry getting punk'd here:

At times it felt cruel – remember when Justin Timberlake started crying because he thought government agents were seizing his home and valuables because of unpaid income taxes? – but the knowledge that Kutcher was always going to emerge to tell the stars they had been "punk'd" made it harmless fun.

A reboot of the series did launch on Quibi in 2020, but we'd like to see a TV version make a comeback.

'The Simple Life'

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in 'The Simple Life'. 20th Century Fox Television

This feels like a format made for TV today: get two out-of-touch rich kids to take on a hard day's work – there are a fair few Instagram stars who would be prime for the role.

The Simple Life, which ran from 2003 to 2007, famously starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie removed from their Beverly Hills mansions and dropped into the real world, with next-to-no lessons learnt along the way.

‘Lizzie McGuire’

Hilary Duff in ‘Lizzie McGuire’. Disney

Millennials everywhere rejoiced when a Lizzie McGuire reboot was announced last year, pitched as a sequel to the 2000s Disney Channel series.

However, Hilary Duff, star of the part-animated hit show, broke hearts in December when she announced it was no longer going to happen.

Duff wrote on Instagram: "I’ve been so honoured to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everything trying to make a reboot work, but sadly despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen.

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020's made of."

The news was confirmed by a Disney spokesperson who said: “Lizzie McGuire fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast’s representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series.”

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

Federer's 11 Wimbledon finals 2003 Beat Mark Philippoussis 2004 Beat Andy Roddick 2005 Beat Andy Roddick 2006 Beat Rafael Nadal 2007 Beat Rafael Nadal 2008 Lost to Rafael Nadal 2009 Beat Andy Roddick 2012 Beat Andy Murray 2014 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2015 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2017 Beat Marin Cilic

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

In 2018, the ICRC received 27,756 trace requests in the Middle East alone. The global total was 45,507. There are 139,018 global trace requests that have not been resolved yet, 55,672 of these are in the Middle East region. More than 540,000 individuals approached the ICRC in the Middle East asking to be reunited with missing loved ones in 2018. The total figure for the entire world was 654,000 in 2018.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster with a decades-long career in TV. He has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Karam is also the founder of Takreem. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

