Queen Elizabeth II visits 'Coronation Street': monarch steps on set of UK soap opera

Queen Elizabeth II visited the set of British soap opera Coronation Street in Manchester on Thursday.

Having last visited the fictional town of Weatherfield almost 40 years ago, the monarch made her return to the famous pub, the Rovers Return.

On set, she met long-time cast members William Roache (Ken Barlow), Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner), Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts) and Helen Worth (Gail Platt).

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets actors and members of the production team during a visit to the set of the long-running television series 'Coronation Street', in Manchester on July 8. Reuters

She was also greeted by ITV chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette and managing director of continuing drama, John Whiston.

The queen last visited in 1982, when she opened the new set at Granada Studios with the Duke of Edinburgh, meeting some of the cast at the time.

At the time she met actors Doris Speed (Annie Walker), Julie Goodyear (Bet Lynch) and Johnny Briggs (Mike Baldwin).

Queen Elizabeth II visiting the set of 'Coronation Street' In Manchester, England in 1982.

It's been said the soap was a favourite of the Queen Mother, who died in 2002.

When Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visited the famed set in 2010, she said: "I can't believe I am here!"

Her husband, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, made a cameo in the show in 2000, marking its 40th anniversary.

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

My Country: A Syrian Memoir Kassem Eid, Bloomsbury

