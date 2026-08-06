Sandstorm Playgrounds: New Abu Dhabi festival celebrates comics, gaming and cosplay

A new pop culture festival, bringing together comic-book fans, gamers, collectors and artists, will launch in Abu Dhabi this month.

Sandstorm Playgrounds will take place at Manarat Al Saadiyat from August 14 to 16, featuring trading-card and video-game tournaments, a cosplay showcase, interactive activities and live entertainment.

The event will also include an artist alley and a marketplace selling comics, toys, collectibles and exclusive merchandise. Independent creators and established brands will be able to present their work and connect with visitors.

Organisers describe Playgrounds as a celebration of contemporary fandom and the communities built around gaming, comics, animation and collecting. Visitors will be able to search for rare items, enter competitions, meet artists and take part in hands-on activities.

Playgrounds is being presented by Sandstorm Comics, the Abu Dhabi studio established to develop local comic-book talent and bring stories from the region to international audiences.

Launched in 2022 as the UAE’s first dedicated comic-book studio, Sandstorm is based at Yas Creative Hub and forms part of Abu Dhabi’s Dh30 billion Culture and Creative Industries Strategy. It supports writers and artists in the UAE through professional development, mentorship and partnerships with international publishers and creators.

The studio is led by Emirati comic-book creator Mohammed “Mo” Abedin, and aims to help build a sustainable comics industry in the UAE while creating opportunities for local talent.

Playgrounds follows Sandstorm’s Storm the Block festival, which was held at Yas Creative Hub in 2023, and brought comic-book artists, animators, publishers and other creators from around the world to Abu Dhabi.

Sandstorm used the event to present preview editions of its first 13 comic books, created by local authors working with international artists.

The company was also the title sponsor of Sandbox Swapmeet, a similar home-grown pop culture convention held at Dubai World Trade Centre in May.

The four-day event attracted more than 16,000 visitors with a programme spanning comics, manga, anime, gaming, trading cards, retro toys, art and cosplay. Sandstorm showcased titles including Solarblader, All Upon a Time, Wrath of the Feral and Space Scavengers, alongside books from its Little Storm children’s imprint.

Admission to Sandstorm Playgrounds takes an unusual comics-first approach. Visitors purchasing tickets through Virgin Megastore will be able to choose a Sandstorm comic as part of their pass. A single-day ticket costs Dh60, while a three-day pass costs Dh120.

Sandstorm Playgrounds will run from 3pm to midnight on August 14 and from noon to midnight on August 15 and 16.