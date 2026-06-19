WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia: When it starts, how to watch and why it matters

Saudi Arabia’s place on the WWE calendar is no longer built around one-off spectacle shows.

When Night of Champions takes place in Riyadh this month, it will arrive between two bigger moments: Royal Rumble, which was held in the kingdom in January, and WrestleMania 43, which will be staged there in 2027. Together, they show how Saudi Arabia has moved from hosting occasional WWE events to becoming part of the company’s most important annual storylines.

Where is WWE Night of Champions taking place?

Night of Champions will be held at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, one of Saudi Arabia's major venues for large-scale entertainment and sporting events.

When does it start?

The event takes place on Saturday, June 27.

WWE’s venue listing gives a 7pm local start time. The company’s broadcast preview lists the show as streaming live at 8pm in Saudi Arabia and 9pm in the UAE.

How can you watch it?

For viewers outside the US, including the UAE and wider region, WWE says Night of Champions will stream on Netflix.

In the US, the event will be available through the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited plan.

Bron Breakker will face Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match at WWE Night of Champions. Getty Images Info

Who is wrestling?

The card is still being finalised, but WWE has already announced several major matches and tournament stakes.

The biggest confirmed match so far is Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker in a Steel Cage match. WWE is presenting it as the latest chapter in a personal rivalry, with the cage designed to keep outside interference away.

Night of Champions will also host the finals of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments. The winners of both tournaments will earn world championship matches at SummerSlam, making the Riyadh directly significant to WWE’s summer plans.

As of June 19, Oba Femi has reached the King of the Ring final and is waiting for the winner of Jey Uso vs Je’Von Evans. In the Queen of the Ring tournament, Iyo Sky has reached the final and will face the winner of Liv Morgan vs Charlotte Flair.

A United States Championship match is also being set up, with champion Trick Williams expected to defend against the winner of a number one contender’s match between Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints.

Why does it matter?

WWE’s modern relationship with Saudi Arabia began in 2018 with the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah. That show was built as a major spectacle, featuring a 50-man Royal Rumble match and appearances from some of the company’s biggest names. At the time, it felt separate from WWE’s regular calendar: a large Saudi event designed around scale, nostalgia and special attractions.

Since then, the relationship has changed. Saudi has hosted shows including Crown Jewel, Elimination Chamber, King and Queen of the Ring and Night of Champions, as well as televised episodes of Raw and SmackDown. WWE says last year’s Night of Champions in Riyadh broke its US viewership record for a Saudi Arabia event.

This year’s Royal Rumble marked a more important shift. Held in Riyadh on January 31, it was the first time the annual Royal Rumble event had taken place outside North America. That matters because the Royal Rumble traditionally begins WWE’s road to WrestleMania, with the winners earning world title matches at the company’s biggest event of the year.

Iyo Sky will compete in the Queen of the Ring final at WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, with the winner earning a world title match at SummerSlam. Getty Images Info

In other words, Saudi Arabia was no longer hosting only a special attraction. It was hosting the start of WWE’s most important annual storyline.

Night of Champions now continues that run. It may not have the same historical weight as Royal Rumble, and it will not carry the scale of WrestleMania, but it shows how normalised Saudi has become within WWE’s international plans. With the King and Queen of the Ring finals taking place there, the event will also help shape the championship picture heading into SummerSlam.

The biggest moment is still to come. WrestleMania 43 will be held in Riyadh in 2027, making it the first WrestleMania to take place outside North America.

That gives this year’s Saudi events added weight. The Royal Rumble put Riyadh at the beginning of the road to WrestleMania; Night of Champions keeps the kingdom in the middle of WWE’s calendar; while WrestleMania itself arrives in Saudi Arabia next year.