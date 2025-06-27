Brad Pitt's Hollywood home 'ransacked' in break-in while star away on F1 The Movie press tour

Police are investigating a break-in at Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three suspects broke in through a front window, “ransacked” the property and fled with stolen items. It’s not yet clear what was taken and no arrests have been made.

The Oscar-winning actor was not at home during the incident. He is currently on a press tour for his upcoming film F1 The Movie.

Earlier this week, Pitt was in London for the premiere, where he was joined by fellow Hollywood star Tom Cruise and seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton. The film was released in the UAE on Thursday.

Pitt’s property – a large, three-bedroom home located just outside Griffith Park near the famous Hollywood Sign – is surrounded by fencing and dense greenery, offering privacy from public view.

In a similar incident earlier this year, there was also a break-in at the Los Angeles home of actress Nicole Kidman and her husband, musician Keith Urban, highlighting a trend of high-profile break-ins across the city. The police investigation into the break-in at Pitt’s residence is continuing.

F1 The Movie had its regional premiere on Wednesday evening in Abu Dhabi, although Pitt and other members of the cast were not at the event.

The film tells the fictional story of veteran driver Sonny Hayes (Pitt), who is forced into retirement after a devastating crash. Years later, he returns to the world of racing to mentor rising star Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) for the underdog Apex Grand Prix team.

The story follows their journey to challenge elite teams such as Ferrari, culminating in a dramatic finale at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

