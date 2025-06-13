New movies, shows and music to stream, from Muslim Matchmaker to Sydney Sweeney thriller Echo Valley

There's a new dating show on TV and this one's for Muslims looking to find their partner without the help of dating apps or casual encounters. Meanwhile, following her recent turn as a mysterious millionaire in Netflix hit series Sirens, Julianne Moore returns in a thriller about a mother who will go to great lengths to protect her daughter.

Here are some of the latest films, shows and music to stream this week.

New movies to stream

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster (Netflix)

A still from the film showing OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, who died aboard the Titan. Photo: Netflix

The implosion of OceanGate's Titan while on an expedition to the Titanic wreck in June 2023, in which all five men on board died, made headlines around the world for weeks. Two years later, the US Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation has yet to release its final report on who should ultimately be held responsible. To date, no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the Titan’s implosion and the fatalities it led to.

This new Netflix documentary traces the events and key decisions that culminated in the disaster, featuring interviews with experts as well as people close to Stockton Rush, the American entrepreneur and OceanGate founder who also perished in the disaster.

Echo Valley (Apple TV+)

Julianne Moore, left, and Sydney Sweeney play mother and daughter in Echo Valley. Photo: Apple TV+

Sydney Sweeney pairs up with Oscar-winner Julianne Moore in this thriller. Moore plays Kate, a mother whose troubled daughter Claire (Sweeney) suddenly shows up at her door covered in someone's blood. As Kate pieces together what happened, she learns just how far a mother is willing to go to protect her daughter.

Deep Cover (Prime Video)

From left, Orlando Bloom, Bryce Dallas Howard and Nick Mohammed in Deep Cover. Photo: Prime Video

In this action comedy, Bryce Dallas Howard plays Kat, an improv comedy teacher who is offered the role of a lifetime by an undercover cop. She recruits two of her students, Marlon (Orlando Bloom) and Hugh (Nick Mohammed), to infiltrate dangerous gangs in London by impersonating criminals.

Mohammed will be familiar to fans of the Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso in which he plays Nathan Shelley, a kit manager who becomes head coach.

New shows to stream

Call Her Alex (Disney+)

Podcaster Alex Cooper stars in this autobiographical documentary. Photo: Hulu

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper is one of the world's most popular podcasters. This new two-part documentary by Hulu follows Cooper prepping for her first tour to support the podcast, also documenting her childhood in Pennsylvania and her rise to fame.

“I’ve shared my life with the Daddy Gang since I started Call Her Daddy, but this documentary series takes it even deeper,” Cooper said. “It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the moments that shaped me – the raw, the messy, the personal stuff I’ve never felt comfortable sharing until now. My hope is that by bringing people along for this part of my journey, they’ll feel both more connected to my life and more empowered in their own.”

Muslim Matchmaker (Disney+)

Yasmin Elhady, right, and Hoda Abrahim host Muslim Matchmaker. Photo: ABC News Studios

Professional matchmaker Hoda Abrahim joins comedian and lawyer Yasmin Elhady to host this Hulu show where the pair help Muslim Americans navigate modern courtship in their search for the right partner.

Produced by Indian Matchmaking creator Smriti Mundhra's Meralta Films, the eight-episode series follows Abrahim and Elhady as they set off on a mission to help people match with each other without relying on dating apps, and using their rule of three: three dates, three months, three hundred questions.

New music to stream

Tha Carter VI by Lil Wayne

The artwork on the album cover is in line with the aesthetic of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter series. Photo: Universal Music

Rapper Lil Wayne's 14th studio album is his sixth in Tha Carter album series.

Coming five years after his last release, the 10-track album features a mixed bag of guest appearances, from Jelly Roll, 2 Chainz and Big Sean to Bono and Andrea Bocelli. Wayne's sons, Kameron Carter and Lil Novi, also feature.

“If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like: 'Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?'" Lil Wayne told Rolling Stone ahead of the release.

Load (Remastered Deluxe Box Set) by Metallica

The Load box set includes 15 CDs, four DVDs and a hardcover book. Photo: Rhino

The follow-up to Metallica's blockbuster 1991 self-titled album, Load was released in 1996 to huge fanfare, including hits such as Hero of the Day, Until It Sleeps and the band’s only country-inspired track to date, Mama Said.

A remastered deluxe box set of Load is being released, which includes 245 previously unreleased tracks split across 15 CDs, three of which feature full live recordings. Also included are four DVDs of live concert footage, a 128-page hardcover book packed with never-seen-before photos from the recording sessions, a poster and a set of guitar and bass picks.

