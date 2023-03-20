Ted Lasso cast visits White House to raise awareness of mental health

The stars of the comedy series Ted Lasso visited the White House on Monday to meet President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in an effort to raise awareness of mental health.

The Apple TV+ series, the third season of which began to air on March 15, delves into various characters' mental health, with storylines tackling issues including bullying, anger, relationships and self-esteem, as well as panic attacks.

“No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, I assume we all know someone … that's struggled, that's felt isolated, that's felt anxious, that has felt alone,” said Jason Sudeikis, who plays head coach Ted Lasso in the show.

It's “one of the many things that, believe it or not, that we all have in common as human beings”, he added.

In the smash-hit comedy series, Ted Lasso, an out-of-his-depth American football coach, is recruited to lead Richmond AFC, an out-of-shape English football club that is floundering following its owners' divorce.

The Bidens welcomed the cast to the White House, which said they would discuss “the importance of addressing your mental health to promote overall well-being”.

Mr Biden on Sunday tweeted a photo of the Oval Office with a sign reading BELIEVE taped above the door — just like Ted Lasso does in the show.

The Biden administration said it has expanded mental health resources for young people and provided nearly $500 million to help states transition to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Anyone experiencing a mental health or suicide crisis can access confidential counselling by calling or texting 988 in the US to reach the hotline.

Ted Lasso won Emmys in 2022 and 2021 for Best Comedy, Best Lead Actor in a Comedy for Sudeikis and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Brett Goldstein, among other wins.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report