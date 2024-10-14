In Disclaimer, Cate Blanchett plays a journalist whose life is upended when she discovers she's the central character in a new book. Photo: Apple TV+
In Disclaimer, Cate Blanchett plays a journalist whose life is upended when she discovers she's the central character in a new book. Photo: Apple TV+

New movies, shows and music to stream this week, from Love is Blind Habibi to a Cate Blanchett thriller

Charli XCX fans can also look forward to a celebrity-filled remix of her hit summer album Brat

David Tusing

October 11, 2024

