Jada Pinkett Smith's UAE Worthy book tour postponed

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has postponed the Middle East portion of the global press tour for her recent memoir Worthy.

Sarah Omolewu, the managing partner of Maven Global Access, the tour's producers in the region, announced that Pinkett Smith's tour has been postponed in an Instagram post.

“The Middle East Tour for Jada Pinkett Smith’s New York Times bestselling memoir has been postponed,” Omolewu wrote.

“We’re beyond grateful for your overwhelming support of this tour and looking forward to the new date.”

Pinkett Smith was scheduled to take the stage at W Abu Dhabi hotel on November 6 for a female entrepreneur event. She was due to host a Red Table Talk-style event, in the same format as her show on Facebook Watch. She was also set to make an appearance at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on November 7 to promote her memoir and engage with fans.

At both events Pinkett Smith was to detail the stories in her memoir in an intimate conversation with readers and audience members, sharing anecdotes from her childhood in Baltimore, her life in Hollywood and clearing up many of the alleged narratives about her marriage and family.

Pinkett Smith’s New York Times bestseller memoir, Worthy, has been making international headlines for revealing personal details from her life.

Speaking to The National last week, she revealed how she prepared her family for the revelations.

“I told the family and Will – I was actually talking to him all day – to better hold tight,” she says. “Because there is going to be so much content here that people are not going to help themselves in making crazy headlines and what have you.

“The beautiful part about it though is I have a book, you know what I mean? So that people who really want to know can get it and really get what the story is.”